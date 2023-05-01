Warriors Kings Basketball
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores between Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (left) and Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (third from left) during Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday in Sacramento, Calif.

 José Luis Villegas The Associated Press

Stephen Curry scored a playoff career-high 50 points and answered time and again to will the defending champions on in their quest for a repeat, Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Sacramento Kings, 120-100, in Sunday’s winner-take-all Game 7 in Sacramento.

Curry’s points are the most in NBA history in a Game 7, topping former teammate Kevin Durant’s 48 for the Nets against Milwaukee in 2021.

