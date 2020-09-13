Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs rallied past the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2, on Saturday night in Milwaukee.
The Brewers took a 2-0 lead into the ninth inning, but normally steady closer Josh Hader (1-2) allowed one-out singles to Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo in the ninth before Heyward hammered Hader’s 1-2 pitch 416 feet to right center.
Ildemaro Vargas followed with a solo homer six pitches later.
Chicago closer Craig Kimbrel allowed a pair of singles to open the bottom of the ninth, but struck out former Cub Dan Vogelbach for the first out. Pinch-hitter Ben Gamel grounded into a fielder’s choice at third base before Orlando Arcia lined out to third to end the game.
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks allowed six hits and two runs over 7 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.
Jason Adam (1-1) earned the win over striking out the only batter he faced in the eighth.
Ryan Braun hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning for Milwaukee.
Phillies 12, Marlins 6 — At Miami: Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading Philadelphia to a victory over Miami.
Braves 2, Nationals 1 — At Washington: Rookie Ian Anderson allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and NL East-leading Atlanta held on to beat Washington after closer Mark Melancon escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 2, Orioles 1 (10 innings) — At New York: Luke Voit hit a game-ending sacrifice fly leading off the 10th inning, and New York beat Baltimore.
Rays 5, Red Sox 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows homered and Tampa Bay beat Boston.
Rangers 5, Athletics 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Rougned Odor and Ronald Guzman homered in a five-run first inning for Texas, which beat Oakland in the first game of a doubleheader.
INTERLEAGUE
Blue Jays 3, Mets 2 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Jonathan Villar’s RBI single in the sixth proved the difference as Toronto beat New York.