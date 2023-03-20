NCAA Michigan St Marquette Basketball
Buy Now

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second half of a second-round NCAA Tournament game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. The Spartans won, 69-60.

 Paul Sancya The Associated Press

Tom Izzo leaned on star guard and native New Yorker Tyson Walker to get Michigan State to Madison Square Garden for the Sweet 16.

Walker, a fourth-year player who grew up in Westbury on Long Island, delivered against Marquette in March Madness on Sunday night, scoring 23 points and punctuating Michigan State’s 69-60 victory in Columbus, Ohio, with a steal and his first ever collegiate dunk late in the game.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.