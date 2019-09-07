MADISON, Wis. — Two women who accused Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus of sexual assault hired a prominent attorney to investigate university officials’ decision to reinstate him following his acquittal.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that the women have hired Colorado-based attorney John Clune. He represented Deborah Ramirez, who last year accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her in the 1980s.
Clune also represented a woman who accused then-NBA star Kobe Bryant of sexual assault in 2004 and took on Florida State University in 2015, alleging the school failed to protect a former student who accused quarterback Jameis Winston of raping her. The university settled for $950,000.
He won an undisclosed amount in a settlement with Baylor University after filing a lawsuit in 2017 on behalf of women who claimed at least 31 football players committed more than 50 acts of rape in a four-year span.
Cephus’ accusers said he sexually assaulted them at his apartment in April 2018. He was charged that August and kicked off the football team.
University officials reinstated Cephus and let him rejoin the football team after a jury acquitted him last month. He played in the team’s opener Aug. 30 against South Florida.
Clune told the State Journal that the decision to allow Cephus to return to school was “unprecedented.” He said Cephus’ accusers weren’t involved in the process to determine whether he could return, a violation of their due process rights under Title IX, the federal law requiring colleges to quickly respond to sexual misconduct reports, and the Clery Act, a federal law that requires colleges to report campus crime statistics.
Vikings’ Diggs questionable for Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings will begin the 2019 season on Sunday without cornerback Mike Hughes (knee), who returned to practice this week but was limited and will not play against the Falcons.
Hughes has been ruled out.
Receiver Stefon Diggs, who injured a hamstring at some point between the Vikings’ last open preseason practice Aug. 27 and this week, is listed questionable. However, Diggs ran routes during practices Thursday and Friday, meaning there’s a likelihood he plays.
Tight end Tyler Conklin injured his ribs during Friday’s practice, so he popped up on the injury report and is listed questionable. Conklin told the Star Tribune that he expects to play against the Falcons.
Brown returns to Raiders after absence
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown returned to the Oakland Raiders on Friday after a one-day absence and is set to play the season opener after apologizing following a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock that had put him in jeopardy of being suspended.
Brown addressed the team earlier in a meeting, a day after being sent home from the facility after a confrontation Wednesday at practice with Mayock. Brown had posted a letter earlier Wednesday from Mayock detailing nearly $54,000 in fines for missing a practice and walkthrough.
Coach Jon Gruden said the plan is for Brown to play Monday night at home against Denver.
Jaguars without LT Robinson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars likely will be without starting left tackle Cam Robinson for their season opener — and maybe longer.
It’s a potentially significant setback for an offense that was so ravaged by injuries in 2018 that coach Doug Marrone completely revamped his approach to training camp and the preseason this year. Marrone simply wanted to get to the regular season as healthy as possible.
Chiefs sign Hill to 3-year extension
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $54 million contract extension Friday, locking up the playmaking wide receiver whose off-the-field issues left his future in the NFL in question just a couple months ago.
The deal includes a $5.8 million signing bonus and $35.2 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs do not disclose the terms of contracts.
The length of the deal protects the Chiefs from investing too heavily in a dynamic player with a checkered past while also giving the 25-year-old Hill the chance for another payday down the road.
HOCKEY
Thornton agrees to 1-year deal with Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Joe Thornton is coming back for another season at age 40, signing a one-year, $2 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Friday after briefly contemplating retirement at the end of last season.
Thornton decided in the offseason that he wasn’t ready to hang it up after 21 years in the NHL, saying he’d play only in San Jose. The Sharks were eager to bring Thornton back, but it took until a week before training camp for the contract to be completed.
Thornton arrived in San Jose in a franchise-altering trade from Boston on Nov. 30, 2005, turning the Sharks into a perennial Cup contender that can never quite win it all.
NHL picks 4 women to officiate prospect tournament
The NHL for the first time selected four female officials to work on the ice at prospect tournaments held this weekend.
Katie Guay and Kelly Cooke were selected as referees, while Kirsten Welsh and Kendall Hanley will work as linesmen, the league announced Friday.
The four were selected out of a group of 96 officials.
It’s the first time women have officiated at the pre-training camp prospects tournament level. It’s the next step in the league’s bid to have women officiate at the NHL level.
BASEBALL
Yankees’ Stanton nearing return
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton had five plate appearances in a simulated game Friday as he works to return this month from a knee injury.
The slugger also worked out in right field at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa, Florida. He is expected to take part in another simulated game Saturday.