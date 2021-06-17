Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in bottom of the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Tampa Bay, 8-7, on Wednesday, taking two of three from the Rays in a matchup of division leaders.
Jóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White Sox, who’ve won 10 of 13.
Yandy Díaz and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays, who won Monday night’s opener but dropped the next two.
Abreu moved automatic runner Andrew Vaughn to third with a groundout and Grandal brought him home with a sharp liner to the right field wall off Pete Fairbanks (1-1). Ryan Burr (1-0) worked a scoreless 10th for Chicago.
Lucas Giolito retired the first 10 Rays, mostly with easy flyouts and popups, before Randy Arozarena doubled in the fourth. The White Sox gave Giolito a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the inning. Abreu sent Yarbrough’s 1-2 delivery into the left-field stands to score Andrew Vaughn, and Zack Collins added a two-run single.
Yarbrough gave up three more runs in the fifth. Tim Anderson scored from second when third baseman Díaz threw wide of first after fielding Brian Goodwin’s sacrifice bunt. Yarbrough was charged with seven runs, five earned, on 10 hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings.
Tigers 6, Royals 5 — At Detroit: Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and Detroit completed a three-game sweep. The Royals have lost six in a row and 11 of 12. Kansas City starter Brady Singer was removed after just three innings with tightness in his pitching shoulder.
Athletics 8, Angels 4 — At Oakland, Calif.: Ramón Laureano hit a home run and made a homer-robbing catch in his return from the injured list, and Oakland rallied to its sixth straight win.
Yankees 3, Blue Jays 2 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Gary Sanchez hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to rally the Yankees to the victory. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit solo shots for Toronto.
Indians 8, Orioles 7 — At Cleveland: Cesar Hernandez hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Indians a three-run cushion they needed in the end. Jose Ramirez homered for Cleveland, and Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run shot for Baltimore.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 6, Cubs 3 — At New York: Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter.
Kevin Pillar opened the scoring with an RBI double off Stock (0-1) in the second and homered in the fifth. Dominic Smith hit a one-out solo homer in the third and added a run-scoring grounder in the fourth immediately after Francisco Lindor drew a bases-loaded walk. Rafael Ortega hit a two-run homer for Chicago.
Cardinals 1, Marlins 0 — At St. Louis: Yadier Molina grounded an RBI single down the third base line in the ninth inning to lift St. Louis to a 6-0 sweep of the season series. Molina’s eighth career regular season walk-off hit came with one out and sent Miami to its fourth straight loss. Paul Goldschmidt reached on an error by shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. to start the ninth. After Matt Carpenter walked with one out, Molina singled off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (4-6).
Reds 2, Brewers 1 — At Milwaukee: Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and Cincinnati finished a three-game sweep. Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season. Milwaukee totaled nine hits and four runs in the series against the Reds.
Rockies 8, Padres 7 — At Denver: Pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and Colorado shook off a monster homer by Fernando Tatis Jr.
Nationals 3, Pirates 1 — At Washington: Paolo Espino got his first major league win at age 34, Josh Bell hit a two-run homer against his former team and Washington completed a three-game sweep.