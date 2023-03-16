All-America Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles after catching her 10th rebound to give her a triple-double against Ohio State in the Big Ten women’s tournament. Clark was honored as an All-American by The Associated Press.

 Bruce Kluckhohn The Associated Press

Aliyah Boston is now a member of the elite three-timers club.

The South Carolina star was honored for the third straight year as an All-American by The Associated Press on Wednesday. She’s just the 10th player to earn that honor three times.

