Max Homa chipped in from nearly 33 feet for birdie on the closing hole, then watched as Danny Willett shockingly three-putted from inside 4 feet on Sunday to give Homa his second straight title at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif.
Homa high-fived his caddie when his ball hit the flagstick and dropped. His previous shot from a nearby bunker came up short of the green at the par-5 18th hole. Willett, meanwhile, had a one-shot lead at the rain-soaked PGA Tour season opener and stuffed his third shot to 3 feet, 7 inches.
He rammed his first putt 4 feet, 8 inches by, then missed the comebacker to hand Homa his fifth victory on tour.
Homa closed with a 4-under 66 for a total of 16-under 272 and now heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, as a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup with three wins in the past 12 months. Willett shot 69. Taylor Montgomery was alone in third at 13 under after a closing 64.
Smith wins LIV event — At Sugar Grove, Ill.: British Open champion Cameron Smith made his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf pay off when he closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.
Smith was only briefly threatened in the third and final round. One of the key moments was a 10-foot par putt on the 13th hole, and neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could do enough to catch him.
Smith won $4 million from the $20 million purse for individual play.
Johnson (70) and Uihlein (69) each made birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Rich Harvest Farms and tied for second, each earning $1,812,500.
Lee takes LPGA event — At Portland, Ore.: Andrea Lee recovered from two early bogeys and pulled away with five birdies on the back nine to close with a 6-under 66 and win the AmazingCre Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour title.
Lee took the lead for good with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and then hit a superb bunker shot from left of the 17th green to save par and keep a two-shot lead.
MacIntyre wins Italian Open — At Guidonia Monteleclio, Italy: — Robert MacIntyre closed with a 7-under 64 and then beat U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick with a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the Italian Open on the Marco Simone course that will host the Ryder Cup next year.
MacIntyre won for only the second time on the European tour, and this was the biggest for the 26-year-old Scot. The field included Fitzpatrick, European tour leader Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.