KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wants to know how much money athletes at other schools are making through name, image and likeness deals.
It’s only fair, he said, since no school has had the values of its athletes’ deals publicized more than Miami.
“I think everybody should be transparent,” he said at a news conference Saturday ahead of his team’s NCAA Tournament Midwest Region final aganst Texas. “Why is it hidden behind the curtain? Why? You can go on a website and check out anybody’s salary in the NBA.
“There are a lot of schools that do the same thing we do. We just don’t know about it because it’s not public knowledge. Why not? Why are we afraid of sharing that information?”
Larrañaga said full disclosure is important for competitive reasons and also so the NCAA or Congress can have more information at their disposal when, and if, they bring clarity and uniformity to NIL rules.
Nijel Pack’s two-year, $800,000 contract with Miami booster John Ruiz is the most publicized NIL deal since the NCAA began allowing college athletes to make money off their popularity. ACC player of the year Isaiah Wong’s $100,000 deal with Ruiz also became public knowledge.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The family of former North Carolina and NBA big man Eric Montross says he has begun treatments for cancer. Montross’ family issued a statement through the school on Saturday announcing the 51-year-old’s diagnosis, though it didn’t specify the nature of the cancer.
Montross is a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts and works for the fundraising arm of UNC’s athletics department.
Montross was a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American with the Tar Heels. He was the starting center on the late Dean Smith’s second NCAA championship squad in 1993. Montross went on to be the No. 9 overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft and played eight years in the league.
BASEBALL
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves will open the season with two rookie left-handers in their rotation while giving right-hander Kyle Wright more time to prepare for his first start.
Wright was told he would start the season on the 15-day injured list. The only 20-game winner in the majors last season got a cortisone shot in January to address a shoulder issue. Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd will open the season in the rotation. Shuster is expected to start in the Braves’ third game at Washington on April 2. Dodd is expected to take the No. 5 spot in the rotation and start on April 4 at St. Louis.
GOLF
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Matt Wallace of England was hugging his caddie again Sunday, not to make good from an argument but to celebrate his first PGA Tour title at the Corales Punta Cana Championship.
Wallace ran off four straight birdies down the stretch on the Corales course at Punta Cana and closed with two solid pars for a 6-under 66. Wallace, already a four-time winner on the European tour, finished at 19-under 269 in winning in his 80th career start on the PGA Tour.
GOLD CANYON, Ariz. — Celine Boutier of France beat Georgia Hall of England with a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the LPGA Drive on Championship.
Boutier forced a playoff by making a testy birdie putt at the par-5 18th to close out a 4-under 68, matching Hall (65) at 20-under 268 at Superstition Mountain in the tour’s first full-field event of the season.
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — David Toms fired a 7-under 65 for a four-stroke, wire-to-wire win at The Galleri Classic to become the first two-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions this season. Toms closed out his second win in three starts and fourth Champions victory with an eight-birdie, one-bogey performance at Mission Hills Country Club to claim the $330,000 winner’s share.
JOHANNESBURG — Nick Bachem pulled clear of the field with a faultless final-round 64 to win the Jonsson Workwear Open by four shots Sunday for his first European tour title.
The German carded eight birdies, four on the front nine and four on the back, to go to 24 under par overall and leave his challengers behind at The Club at Steyn City.
South Africans Hennie du Plessis and Zander Lombard tied for second on 20 under.
MOTOR SPORTS
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley closed out the final NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Motorsports Park with a victory in a front of a sellout crowd, powering to a win over Shawn Langdon in the championship round on Sunday.
Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock) also won the second of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
HORSE RACING
Horse racing’s efforts to clean up the sport and level the playing field are taking another step forward with the launch of a new anti-doping program.
It’s an attempt to centralize the drug testing of racehorses and manage the results, while doling out uniform penalties to horses and trainers that will replace the current patchwork rules that vary from state to state.
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act known as HISA begins its anti-doping program Monday. But there are ongoing legal issues that won’t allow the anti-doping program to immediately start in every state.
