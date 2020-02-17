IOWA CITY — Senior Michael Kemerer put the finishing touches on blowout on Saturday night by pinning No. 9 Devin Skatzka in two minutes, 52 seconds to punctuate top-ranked Iowa’s 35-6 win over No. 13 Minnesota.
Kemerer, ranked No. 1 at 174, led 4-2 in the first period before rolling up a cradle, sending 12,608 fans home happy and clinching Iowa’s first outright Big Ten regular season title since 2015. It was also the Hawkeyes’ third top-10 win of the evening, and the fifth match that ended in bonus points.
Austin DeSanto and Alex Marinelli both won by technical fall, piling up 17 combined takedowns at 133 and 165. Jacob Warner won by 13-4 major decision at 197, and Spencer Lee won by forfeit at 125.
Max Murin and Pat Lugo added top 10 wins. Murin finished a takedown with 19 seconds left in sudden victory to top No. 4 Mitch McKee, 6-4, at 141 pounds, and Lugo followed suit with a 3-2 win over No. 7 Brayton Lee at 149. Murin was making his first appearance in four weeks, and wrestled into overtime for the first time in his career.
The team win was Iowa’s sixth straight in the series and represented the largest margin of victory against the Gophers since a 44-2 Iowa win in 1992.
AMES, Iowa — No. 19 Iowa State came back in dramatic fashion to defeat No. 18 Northern Iowa, 18-16, on Sunday afternoon in Hilton Coliseum.
Down 12-6 with five matches to go, the Cyclones (9-4, 6-1 Big 12) won four of the last five bouts, including the decisive match at heavyweight to come out on top. Northern Iowa fell to 7-4, 6-2.
Iowa State trailed, 16-15, heading into the final match at heavyweight, as No. 12 Gannon Gremmel faced No. 13 Carter Isley. There was no scoring in the first period, but Gremmel took down Isley with :53 seconds left in period two and rode him out until the period ended. He then stayed on top in the final period to win the match (4-0) and give the Cyclones the victory.
Iowa State, which won six of 10 matches, also scored a key victory at 174 pounds with Sam Colbray upsetting No. 5 Bryce Steiert, 7-6.
MOTOR SPORTS
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona 500 was postponed by rain for the first time since 2012, dampening NASCAR’s season opener that started with a ballyhooed visit from President Donald Trump. The race was postponed after two lengthy delays totaling more than three hours. The race will now begin at 1:30 p.m. today and be broadcast live on Fox. It’s the second time in 62 years that “The Great American Race” will finish on a Monday.
BASEBALL
TORONTO — Tony Fernández, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday after complications from a kidney disease. He was 57.
Fernández was taken off a life support system in the afternoon with his family present at a hospital in Weston, Florida, said Imrad Hallim, the director and co-founder of the Tony Fernández Foundation. Fernández had been in a medically induced coma and had waited years for a new kidneys.
PHOENIX — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter reached a two-year, $2.5 million deal Sunday that avoids an arbitration hearing that had been set for next week.
Suter returned from Tommy John surgery last September and went 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA in nine relief appearances, helping the Brewers earn an NL wild-card spot.
Suter is expected to be used out of the bullpen this year.
GOLF
ADELAIDE, Australia — Seven-time major champion Inbee Park saw a seven shot lead shrink to two shots Sunday before winning the Women’s Australian Open by three strokes to clinch her first LPGA title in almost two years.
Park started her final round three shots in front of 19-year old South Korean compatriot Ayeon Cho. She bogeyed the ninth hole but still turned five shots ahead of the field and went out to a seven shot lead early on the back nine at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club.
NAPLES, Fla. — Scott Parel overcame a three-shot deficit Sunday and closed with an 8-under 63 to win the Chubb Classic by two shots over Bob Estes, his third career victory on the PGA Tour Champions to surpass $5 million for his career.
TENNIS
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia— Kiki Bertens beat Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-3 to retain the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday. It’s the first title of 2020 for the Dutch player, who’s eighth in the world rankings. She hit six aces on the way to victory and held serve throughout.
NEW YORK — Kyle Edmund won his second ATP title Sunday, wearing down Andreas Seppi for a 7-5, 6-1 victory at the New York Open. Edmund won five straight games to take the first set and build a big lead in the second, seizing control with shots that seemed to get more powerful as the match went on.
BUENOS AIRES — Casper Ruud clinched his first title by beating lucky loser Pedro Sousa 6-1, 6-4 in the Argentina Open final on Sunday. He is the first Norwegian to win an ATP tour title.
HOCKEY
CALGARY — Alex Nylander had a pair of goals, and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped a five-game winless skid on Saturday night with an 8-4 victory at Calgary. Jonathan Toews, Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat, Brandon Saad, Patrick Kane and Kirby Dach also scored for Chicago.