KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks Wednesday, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro wide receiver a $120 million, four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player at his position.
The Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks and their fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, along with some much-needed salary cap relief in the latest major NFL trade.
Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week, which averages $28.5 million and includes $67.5 million guaranteed.
The Chiefs had been in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation. But talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill’s representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.
The deal clears more than $18 million in salary cap space for Kansas City.
Michaels, Herbstreit to call NFL package
Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the announcing team when Prime Video takes over the “Thursday Night Football” package in September.
Michaels moves to Prime from NBC. His contract with NBC ended last month after he was in the booth for his 11th Super Bowl. Herbstreit, who has been with ESPN since 1996, will remain the network’s lead college football analyst and do NFL games for Prime. ESPN also announced Wednesday that Herbstreit had signed a multiyear extension.
Super Bowl hero Butler will return to Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass— Cornerback Malcolm Butler is returning to the New England Patriots, where he went from Super Bowl star to the bench.
The hero of the Patriots’ 2014 championship — who was inexplicably benched for New England’s appearance in the Super Bowl three years later — agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million, his agent, Derek Simpson confirmed Wednesday.
PROFESSIONAL SPORTS
Unvaccinated can play in New York
NEW YORK — New York City’s mayor will announce today that he’s exempting athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate for private workers, a move that will allow Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play home games and unvaccinated baseball players to take the field next month.
BASKETBALL
Griner seen by U.S. consulate
The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that a U.S. Embassy official has visited with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains detained near Moscow, to check on her condition.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN the official found Griner “to be in good condition.” Price did not identify the official who had been granted consular access to Griner, something the United States had been demanding.
Griner was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Nuggets agree to extension with Malone
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with coach Michael Malone. Terms of the extension announced Wednesday were not released by the team. Malone was under contract through the 2022-23 season.
BASEBALL
Minor league manager Balkovec hit by ball
TAMPA, Fla. — Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill and will be sidelined for up to a week. Balkovec was struck Tuesday. She will not be available for her first scheduled spring training game Thursday with Class A Tampa.
GOLF
McNealy dominates Match Play opener
AUSTIN, Texas — The last player to get into the 64-player field for the Dell Technologies Match Play was the first to close out his opening-round match.
Maverick McNealy, who only got into his first World Golf Championship when Sam Burns decided to withdraw after his victory Sunday at Innisbrook, tied for the third-shortest match in tournament history with an 8-and-6 rout over Riviera winner Joaquin Niemann. Six of the top eight seeds won their first match.
The round-robin format among the 16 four-man groups resumes Thursday and Friday, with the winner from each group advancing to the knockout stage on the weekend.