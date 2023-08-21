Big 12 Holy Wars Football
BYU quarterback Riley Nelson rushes the ball past TCU defensive tackle D.J. Yendrey (94) in 2011. The two schools are now Big 12 rivals.

 LM Otero The Associated Press

There could be some new rivalries between Christian schools brewing in the evolving Big 12 Conference.

With BYU coming in this season, the Big 12 has three private Christian schools from different denominations. The Cougars, the 1984 national champs who played the past 12 seasons as an independent, are now in the same league with Baylor and TCU — whose 118-game “Revivalry” in Texas dates to a scoreless tie in 1899.

