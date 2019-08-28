Yu Darvish pitched eight masterful innings, Javier Báez homered and drove in three runs, and the visiting Chicago Cubs topped the New York Mets, 5-2, Tuesday night to take the opener of a pivotal three-game series in the National League wild-card race.
Báez and Addison Russell each hit a two-run homer off Marcus Stroman. Both middle infielders finished with three hits, and Báez had an eventful game all over the field.
The flashy shortstop made a tough grab to thwart a potential New York rally, contributed three extra-base hits and a walk on a perfect night at the plate — and was thrown out twice being overaggressive on the bases.
Pete Alonso hit his 42nd home run for the Mets, becoming the first rookie in 81 years to break his team’s season record. J.D. Davis also went deep, with two outs in the ninth against Brandon Kintzler.
New York dropped its fourth straight, all at home, and fell three games behind Chicago for the second NL wild card. Philadelphia began the night one game back of the Cubs, who trailed first-place St. Louis by three games in the NL Central.
Darvish (5-6) allowed five hits, struck out seven and issued one walk — his first in six starts since his last one on July 23. Todd Frazier drew a free pass on four pitches leading off the fifth, ending a streak of 142 batters without a walk for the Japanese right-hander.
Anthony Rizzo sat out his second consecutive game after leaving Saturday’s loss to Washington with tightness in his back. Ian Happ started in Rizzo’s place again. Manager Joe Maddon and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein acknowledged Rizzo could miss the entire series. If he is able to return against the Mets, it would most likely be in Thursday’s finale, Epstein said.
Cardinals 6, Brewers 3 — At Milwaukee: Yadier Molina homered twice and doubled to lead St. Louis to its sixth straight victory. The game also included a rarity: a rain delay inside Miller Park, which has a retractable roof.
Pirates 5, Phillies 4 — At Philadelphia: Kevin Newman knocked in the winning run in the top of the ninth inning while reaching on a fielder’s choice.
Reds 8, Marlins 5 —At Miami: Nick Senzel and Curt Casali each drove in three runs to lead Cincinnati.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Indians 10, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Jason Kipnis, Franmil Reyes and Roberto Perez all hit home runs in Cleveland’s blowout win. The Indians scored six times in the seventh.
INTERLEAGUE
Orioles 2, Nationals 0 — At Washington: Aaron Brooks came up with an unexpected pitching gem against the torrid-hitting Nationals, throwing six innings of two-hit ball to help Baltimore end Washington’s five-game winning streak. The Nationals were coming off a weekend sweep of Chicago Cubs and had won 12 of 14 to take control of the NL wild-card race before getting upended by the neighboring, last-place Orioles.
Blue Jays 3, Braves 1 — At Toronto: Justin Smoak homered and drove in two runs, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and an RBI for Toronto. Smoak hit an RBI single off Mike Soroka in a two-run first, and added his 20th homer in the seventh against Sean Newcomb.