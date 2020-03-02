Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks won at Charlotte, 93-85, on Sunday for their sixth straight victory.
Brook Lopez added 16 points and seven rebounds for the NBA-leading Bucks. They’ve won 20 of their last 22 games and to improve to 52-8.
Antetokounmpo scored in almost every way imaginable — on pick-and-rolls, fast-break dunks, fadeaway jumpers and from the foul line.
Antetokounmpo finished a rebound short of his career high. The Bucks outrebounded the Hornets 61-47.
Devonte Graham had 17 points for Charlotte.
Clippers 136, 76ers 130 — At Los Angeles: Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George added 24 and Los Angeles beat Philadelphia to extended its winning streak to four.
Mavericks 111, Timberwolves 91 — At Minneapolis: Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Seth Curry scored 27 points and Dallas rolled past Minnesota with Mavericks star Luka Doncic sitting out with a left thumb sprain.
Nuggets 133, Raptors 118 — At Denver: Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season to lead Denver over the short-handed Raptors. Jokic has 43 triple-doubles in his short career, completing his latest by feeding Jerami Grant on a dunk that helped the Nuggets pull away from the Raptors, who lost their third straight.
Kings 106, Pistons 100 — At Sacramento, Calif.: De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Sacramento rallied from 17 down to beat Detroit.
Lakers 122, Pelicans 114 — At New Orleans: LeBron James scored 34 points and Kyle Kuzma added 20 points as Los Angeles won despite Zion Williamson erupting for 35 points.