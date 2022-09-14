Cubs Mets Baseball

The Chicago Cubs’ David Bote (right) celebrates with third base coach Willie Harris after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game at the New York Mets. The Cubs won, 4-1.

 Jessie Alcheh/The Associated Press

Jacob deGrom was outpitched by journeyman Adrian Sampson, and the frustrated New York Mets mustered little on offense again Tuesday night in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs in New York.

Ian Happ homered deep into the second deck on a 99 mph heater from deGrom (5-2), and No. 9 batter David Bote added his second home run of the season for the Cubs (60-82).

