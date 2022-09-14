Jacob deGrom was outpitched by journeyman Adrian Sampson, and the frustrated New York Mets mustered little on offense again Tuesday night in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs in New York.
Ian Happ homered deep into the second deck on a 99 mph heater from deGrom (5-2), and No. 9 batter David Bote added his second home run of the season for the Cubs (60-82).
New York is 5-6 in a 16-game stretch against Washington, Pittsburgh, Miami and Chicago — all more than 20 games under .500 this season.
Pete Alonso barely missed a two-run homer in the first inning when it hooked just foul, and the slugger slammed down his bat after drawing a walk.
That appeared to tick off Sampson, and the two exchanged words before umpires spoke directly to each of them.
Alonso launched his 34th homer in the ninth against Brandon Hughes, who got five outs to finish it. New York managed only four hits against three Cubs pitchers and was booed a bit by the Citi Field crowd of 26,435.
Sampson (2-5) allowed two hits and four walks in six shutout innings. He struck out three.
Pirates 6-1, Reds 1-0 — At Cincinnati: Bryan Reynolds homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs, leading Pittsburgh over Cincinnati in the opening game of a doubleheader. Kevin Newman hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and four pitchers combined on a one-hitter in the second game as the Pirated completed a sweep.
Phillies 2, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Nick Maton hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning off Sandy Alcantara, leading Philadelphia past Miami and tightening the Phillies’ grip on the second spot in the NL wild-card race.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 6, Royals 3 — At Minneapolis: Carlos Correa, Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela homered, and Minnesota took a combined no-hit bid into the ninth inning of a win over Kansas City.
Rays 4-2, Blue Jays 2-7 — At Toronto: Jeffrey Springs pitched six shutout innings to win for the fifth time in six decisions, Randy Arozarena drove in two runs and Tampa Bay beat Toronto in the first game of a doubleheader to stop a three-game losing streak. George Springer hit a two-run homer as the Blue Jays won the second game.
Guardians 3, Angels 1 — At Cleveland: Los Angeles star Mike Trout’s streak of consecutive games hitting a home run ended at seven, one shy of the major league record, and AL Central-leading Cleveland beat the Angels.
Astros 6, Tigers 3 — At Detroit: Rookie Hunter Brown returned to his hometown to pitch six strong innings, leading Houston past Detroit.
INTERLEAGUE
Orioles 4, Nationals 3 — At Washington: Ryan Mountcastle hit a tying homer and Baltimore beat Washington to gain ground in the AL wild- card race.
