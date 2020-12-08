No. 13 Wisconsin’s men’s basketball game with No. 25 Louisville scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. Wisconsin officials say the schools are trying to arrange a date to make the game up later in the season.
The announcement came four days after Louisville announced it was pausing team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing measures within its program. That already caused Louisville to cancel a scheduled Dec. 4 home game with UNC Greensboro.
Wisconsin will still play on Wednesday, but the Badgers will have a different opponent. Rather than facing Louisville that night, Wisconsin will host Rhode Island in a game starting at 3:30 p.m.
NCAA defends case against Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NCAA is standing by its charges of rules violations by Louisville, including holding the school being responsible for the conduct of sportswear supplier Adidas.
In its written reply sent to Louisville, obtained Monday by The Associated Press through an open records request, college sports’ governing body acknowledged the school’s challenges against the men’s basketball team but stood firm on its findings.
“It is not a violation of NCAA rules for a corporate entity to be a representative of an institution’s athletics interests,” the governing body stated in its Enforcement Written Reply sent to the school on Dec. 1. “However, an institution is responsible for NCAA rules violations committed by one of its representatives.”
Vanderbilt cancels 4th straight game
Vanderbilt men’s basketball has canceled a fourth straight game with the program paused due to COVID-19 issues.
The Commodores haven’t played since beating Valparaiso in their opener on Nov. 27. They announced Monday that Friday’s game against North Carolina Central has been canceled. Their next game now is set for Sunday against Mississippi Valley State.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs sink Broncos, clinch playoff spot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 318 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker was perfect on five field goals, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame some red-zone woes and big mistakes that cost them two more scores to hold off the Denver Broncos, 22-16, on Sunday night.
Travis Kelce had eight receptions for 136 yards and the go-ahead TD grab late in the third quarter, and Tyrann Mathieu twice picked off Broncos quarterback Drew Lock — the second with 24 seconds left to seal the win — as the Chiefs clinched a playoff berth by improving to 11-1 for the second time in franchise history.
Jets fire DC Williams after costly call
NEW YORK — Gregg Williams’ curious call cost the New York Jets their first win — and the defensive coordinator his job. A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday that the Jets fired Williams, whose stunning play call Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders was highly criticized by fans, media and even his own players.
The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas. Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 victory.
Panthers place 8 on COVID list, close facility
Eight Carolina Panthers players have been placed on the COVID-19 list, forcing the team to close its practice facility in Charlotte, N.C., until Wednesday.
Added to the list Monday were wide receivers DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel, defensive tackles Derrick Brown and Zach Kerr, linebacker Shaq Thompson and offensive tackle Greg Little. Also, punter Michael Palardy, who is on injured reserve, and practice squad wide receiver Ishmael Hyman were put on the list.
Defensive linemen Yetur Gross-Matos and Bruce Hector, a member of the practice squad, were placed on the COVID-19 list last week.
BASEBALL
Former Rookie of Year, MVP Allen dies at 78
Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. He was 78. The Philadelphia Phillies, the team Allen started out with, announced his death on Monday.
Allen’s No. 15 was retired by the Phillies in September, an honor that was considered long overdue by many for one of the franchise’s greatest players who fought against racism during a tumultuous period with the team in the 1960s.
Allen batted .292 with 351 homers, 1,119 RBIs and .912 OPS in 15 seasons. He played first base, third base and left field.
After seven years in Philadelphia, Allen played a season with the Cardinals and Dodgers. In 1972, he joined the Chicago White Sox and was the AL MVP. He finished his 15-year career with Oakland in 1977.
Angels acquire Reds closer Iglesias
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Noé Ramirez and a player to be named or cash, the clubs announced Monday. Iglesias has been the Reds’ closer for the past four seasons, racking up 100 saves in 114 opportunities over that stretch with a career 3.15 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.
SOCCER
Toronto’s Pozuelo named MLS MVP
Toronto FC attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo has been named Major League Soccer’s 2020 Most Valuable Player. Pozuelo had nine goals and 10 assists during the coronavirus-shortened regular season, even while the Reds played part of the year in Connecticut because of travel restrictions in Canada.
OLYMPICS
Breakdancing to debut at Paris Games
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Breakdancing became an official Olympic sport on Monday. The International Olympic Committee’s pursuit of urban events to lure a younger audience saw street dance battles officially added to the medal events program at the 2024 Paris Games.