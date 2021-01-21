Tyler Wahl paced a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 10 Wisconsin pulled away in the second half for a 68-52 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night in Madison, Wis.
The Badgers gained control with a 12-0 run midway through the second half. Micah Potter’s 3-pointer put Wisconsin up 56-39.
Northwestern went scoreless for almost six minutes until Chase Audige’s 3-pointer made it 56-42 with 10:26 left.
D’Mitrik Trice added 12 points, Brad Davison 11 and Potter 10 for Wisconsin (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten).
Audige had 16 points and Miller Kopp 10 for Northwestern (6-7, 3-6), which has lost six straight.
Wahl opened the second half with a three-point play to put Wisconsin up 44-34, but the Badgers missed their next nine shots before Wahl hit a 3-pointer from the top to make it 47-39.
The Wildcats failed to capitalize during that stretch, missing four shots and committing three turnovers.
Wisconsin took its biggest lead of the first half at 29-17 when Jonathan Davis scored on a layup to cap an 11-4 run. Northwestern rallied within 36-32 on Audige’s 3-pointer.
No. 8 Houston 86, Tulsa 59 — At Houston: Marcus Sasser scored 26 points, Quentin Grimes added 18 points and seven rebounds and Houston avenged its only loss of the season.
Providence 74, No. 11 Creighton 70 — At Omaha, Neb.: Nate Watson scored a career-high 29 points and Providence turned back Creighton each time it pulled close to beat the Bluejays. Providence (8-6, 4-4 Big East) won for the first time in four games and avenged a crushing loss to the Bluejays three weeks ago. Creighton (10-4, 6-3) lost its second straight after one of its worst offensive games of the season.
Georgia Tech 83, No. 20 Clemson 65 — At Atlanta: Michael Devoe led the way with 22 points, while Moses Wright and Jordan Usher chipped in with 21 apiece as Georgia Tech won in its first game after a 17-day layoff.