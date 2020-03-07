Yoan Moncada celebrated his contract extension with three hits, an RBI and a run as the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs, 6-3, on Friday in Mesa, Ariz.
Moncada signed a $70 million, five-year deal earlier in the day. Ace Lucas Giolito made his first start, pitching a perfect inning with a strikeout for the White Sox.
Jon Lester made his third start for the Cubs, pitching 2 2/3 innings and allowing a run on four hits and two walks while striking out six. Kyle Schwarber singled and stole his second base.
The game drew a Cactus League-record crowd of 16,095 to the Cubs’ home at Sloan Park.
Brewers 5, Giants 5 — At Phoenix: Christian Yelich saw his first spring action, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout as Milwaukee beat San Francisco. Keston Hiura hit his third home run of the spring and added an RBI single for the Brewers. Lorenzo Cain had an RBI single and is batting .500 this spring. Josh Lindblom made his second start, surrendering three runs on three hits in four innings, striking out five.
Twins 5, Rays 3 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Max Kepler doubled and had an RBI single for Minnesota in a win over Tampa Bay. Trevor Larnach hit his third home run. Jhoulys Chacin, competing for a rotation spot as a non-roster invitee, made his second start, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in three innings.