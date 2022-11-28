Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the host Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on Grayson Allen’s sizzling start to beat Dallas, 124-115, on Sunday, handing the Mavericks their fourth straight loss.

Allen scored 22 points in the game’s first 17 ½ minutes while shooting 7 of 7 from beyond the arc, tying his career high for 3-pointers. Allen matched the highest total for made 3-pointers in a half without any misses over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats.

