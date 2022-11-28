Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the host Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on Grayson Allen’s sizzling start to beat Dallas, 124-115, on Sunday, handing the Mavericks their fourth straight loss.
Allen scored 22 points in the game’s first 17 ½ minutes while shooting 7 of 7 from beyond the arc, tying his career high for 3-pointers. Allen matched the highest total for made 3-pointers in a half without any misses over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats.
Clippers 114, Pacers 100 — At Los Angeles: Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and Los Angeles pulled away in the second half.
Warriors 137, Timberwolves 114 — At Minneapolis: Steph Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and Golden State used a 47-point first quarter to spark a victory over Minnesota.
Nets 111, Trail Blazers 94 — At New York: Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Seth Curry added a season-high 29 off the bench and Brooklyn beat Portland. Curry was 7 for 10 from 3-point range and had his highest point total with the Nets and the most by a Brooklyn reserve this season.
Heat 106, Hawks 98 — At Atlanta: Bam Adebayo scored 14 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and Miami snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a victory over Atlanta.
Grizzlies 127, Knicks 123 — At New York: Ja Morant had 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth career triple-double, and Memphis held off New York.
Cavaliers 102, Pistons 94 — At Detroit: Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and Cleveland rallied late to beat Detroit. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons, 29-16, in the fourth quarter.
Celtics 130, Wizards 121 — At Boston: Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and Boston held off Washington.
76ers 133, Magic 103 — At Orlando, Fla.: Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and Philadelphia routed Orlando.
