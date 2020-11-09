Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year, extending its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13.
Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 on Sunday after upsetting Clemson in a dramatic double-overtime game Saturday night. Ohio State remained No. 3. Clemson gave up the top spot for the first time this season and landed at No. 4.
The Crimson Tide, who had an open date, received 59 of 62 first-place votes. Notre Dame, which has its best ranking since it was No. 1 at the end of the 2012 regular season, received two first-place votes. Ohio State got one.
Texas A&M moved up two spots to No. 5, the Aggies’ best ranking since they finished fifth to end the 2012 season.
Florida jumped two spots to No. 6 after beating Georgia to snap a three-game losing streak against its SEC East rival. The Bulldogs fell eight spots to a season-low 13th.
No. 8 BYU, No. 9 Miami and No. 10 Indiana round out the top 10.
The Hoosiers moved up three spots after beating Michigan to receive their best ranking since they were No. 10 in 1969.
SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday.
The Seahawks did not officially announce the deal, but Carroll spoke about it following the Seahawks’ 44-34 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
The new deal is expected to go through the 2025 season and was agreed to earlier this season. Carroll said he didn’t feel it appropriate to announce the agreement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns didn’t escape the bye week completely unscathed.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team, which is on a bye this week and scheduled to host Houston next weekend, released a statement saying it was notified a day earlier of the positive test.
Mayfield is believed to have had close contact with the unidentified infected person. As long as he doesn’t test positive, Mayfield could be allowed to return to practice as early as Wednesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Air Force’s scheduled game at Wyoming this Saturday has been canceled due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.
The league said in a statement there was no plan to reschedule the game.
Air Force was slated to travel to Army this weekend before that game was postponed because of the virus. The service academies are trying to find a date to make up the contest.
LOS ANGELES — The Pac-12 Conference has moved Utah’s game at UCLA to Saturday. It was originally scheduled for Friday, but Utah has had a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.
The game will now begin at 9:30 p.m. CST. It will be televised by Fox.
The Utes’ opener against Arizona scheduled for this past weekend was canceled when the number of positive cases put them below the conference’s minimum of 53 available scholarship players under the conference’s game cancelation policy.
It was the second of two Pac-12 games that were called off, joining Washington against California.
UCLA opened its season with a 48-42 loss at Colorado.
BASEBALL
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are making their pitch to President-elect Joe Biden. The Nats have invited Biden to toss out the ceremonial first ball next season on opening day. Washington is scheduled to host the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 1.
Biden last threw out a first ball as vice president, in 2009 when the Baltimore Orioles hosted the New York Yankees on opening day at Camden Yards. The right-hander threw a high fastball that brought O’s catcher Chad Moeller out of his crouch.
GOLF
PHOENIX — The PGA Tour Champions season will last at least another day. The final round of the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be played today after Kevin Sutherland and Paul Broadhurst traded pars through six playoff holes in near darkness.
Broadhurst played a superb final round on Sunday, erasing a six-shot deficit with a bogey-free 63 in the season finale for the over-50 tour, which won’t crown a champion until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sutherland stumbled through the early part of the round to lose an overnight five-shot lead over Wes Short Jr., but closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to shoot a 2-under 69. Broadhurst and Sutherland finished at 15-under 198.
PAPHOS, Cyprus — Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre produced a brilliant finish to claim his first European Tour title in the Cyprus Showdown on Sunday.
MacIntyre birdied four of his last six holes at Aphrodite Hills Resort to card a 7-under 64 and finish a shot ahead of Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura.
TENNIS
Daniil Medvedev won the Paris Masters for the first time by beating Alexander Zverev, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, Sunday for his eighth career title and third at a Masters event.
The third-seeded Russian secured just his second win against the fourth-seeded Zverev in seven matches, and his previous victory against the imposing German was also in a Masters final last year in Shanghai.