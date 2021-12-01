Javier Báez is taking his high motor to Motor City.
Báez has agreed to a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order.
Báez, who turns 29 on Wednesday, hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs in 138 games with the Cubs and Mets this season. The move likely puts Báez back at shortstop after he finished the year at second base while playing alongside good friend Francisco Lindor in New York.
The contract is pending a physical, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized.
Báez and Detroit reached an agreement right before what likely will be Major League Baseball’s first work stoppage since 1995. The five-year collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday, and owners are expected to lock out the players if the sides can’t reach a new labor deal in time.
White Sox sign reliever Graveman to 3-year dealCHICAGO — Kendall Graveman talked to Lance Lynn and Dallas Keuchel, and he exchanged text messages with Liam Hendriks. All that homework led him to the Chicago White Sox.
Graveman agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract with Chicago on Tuesday, giving the White Sox additional flexibility with their bullpen. The 30-year-old Graveman is expected to pitch in front of Hendriks, who had 38 saves and a 2.54 ERA in his first season with Chicago.
Report: Frazier signing with Cubs
Clint Frazier, the New York Yankees’ much-ballyhooed former prospect who never quite panned out, is headed to Chicago. Frazier agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
The news comes after the Yankees designated Frazier for assignment, along with now-former teammates Tyler Wade and Rougned Odor, on Nov. 19. One week ago, the team outright released Frazier and Odor after failing to find trade partners.
Brewers sign Tellez, non-tender Vogelbach
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed first baseman Rowdy Tellez and catchers Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts while non-tendering first baseman Daniel Vogelbach.
Vogelbach, an All-Star in 2019 while playing for Seattle, hit .219 with a .349 on-base percentage, nine homers and 24 RBIs in 93 games this past season. His playing time dipped late in the season after the Brewers acquired Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Rays sign Raley, Choi; trade Wendle
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays signed reliever Brooks Raley to a $10 million, two-year contract Tuesday with a club option for 2024.
The defending AL East champions also traded All-Star infielder Joey Wendle to the Miami Marlins for minor league outfielder Kameron Misner, and agreed with first baseman Ji-Man Choi on a $3.2 million, one-year deal that avoids arbitration.
Source: Orioles nearing deal with Odor
The Baltimore Orioles were nearing a one-year agreement Tuesday night with second baseman Rougned Odor, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The 27-year-old Odor spent last season with the New York Yankees, hitting .202 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs in 102 games.
FOOTBALL
LSU, Kelly agree to contract for at least $95MLSU flew newly hired coach Brian Kelly on a private jet to Baton Rouge, where he was greeted Tuesday by fans, dignitaries and the Golden Band from Tigerland after agreeing to a 10-year contract worth $95 million plus incentives.
The hiring of Kelly — who has led Notre Dame for the past 12 seasons and eclipsed Knute Rockne for career victories with the storied Fighting Irish — came together on Monday night in yet another blockbuster coaching move in college football.
LSU made it official on Tuesday morning.
BASKETBALL
Bucks sign DeMarcus Cousins
MILWAUKEE — DeMarcus Cousins is relishing the opportunity to try helping the Milwaukee Bucks win a second straight title, no matter what role he fills.
Cousins on Tuesday signed with Milwaukee (13-8), which has won seven consecutive games but has been dealing with frontcourt issues due to the absence of Brook Lopez, who hasn’t played since a season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets because of a back injury.
LeBron in NBA’s healthy and safety protocol
LeBron James has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and was ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.
Such a move almost certainly means one of two things: that James, who said earlier this season that he is vaccinated, either tested positive for COVID-19 or had an inconclusive result.