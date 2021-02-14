JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chris Doyle, Urban Meyer’s controversial hire, announced his resignation Friday night from serving as the team’s director of sports performance.
Despite that several ex-Iowa football players accused Doyle of making racial remarks that led to the school reaching a separation agreement with him last June, Meyer hired him anyway.
On Thursday, when Meyer formally introduced his staff, he defended Doyle’s hiring, saying he vetted him thoroughly, along with the general manager and owner, and he is confident there will not be any issues.
However, the Jaguars issued a release at 10:17 p.m. Friday announcing that Doyle submitted his resignation that was accepted by the Jaguars.
‘’Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville,’’ Meyer said in a statement. ‘’We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.’’
TENNIS
Medvedev finally advances to 4th round
MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter. All by himself.
The fourth-seeded Medvedev was 0-6 in Grand Slam matches that went to five sets, and his Australian Open third-round match against No. 28-seeded Filip Krajinovic looked like it was going all the way.
After some angry outbursts from an increasingly animated and chatty Medvedev directed at his box in an otherwise empty Rod Laver Arena — fans have been banned as a COVID-19 precaution — his coach, Gilles Cervara, got up and left. But Medvedev pulled out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 win.
No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal extended his winning streak against fellow left-handers to 16 with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 69-ranked Cameron Norrie, reaching the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips.
Top-ranked Ash Barty, who won the Yarra Valley Classic last week for a title in her first tournament back from almost 12 months on the sidelines, beat Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, 6-2, 6-4. Barty next faces American Shelby Rogers, who beat No. 21 Anett Kontaveit, 6-4, 6-3.
BASKETBALL
Knicks’ Robinson could miss 6 weeks
NEW YORK — The anchor of the Knicks’ top-rated defense will be out at least a month. Mitchell Robinson is undergoing surgery on his broken right hand and the reported recovery timetable is 4-to-6 weeks. The 22-year-old suffered the injury in Friday’s victory in Washington and was evaluated back in New York. A six-week recovery would mean Robinson wouldn’t return until late March and miss around 20 games.
BASEBALL
Yankees sign veteran slugger Bruce
NEW YORK — The Yankees signed veteran outfielder Jay Bruce to a minor league deal, a small step to providing left-handed thump to their righty heavy lineup.
Bruce, 33, is looking to latch on to a big league team for his 14th season. A three-time All-Star with the Cincinnati Reds, Bruce is a career .245/.314/.469 hitter with 318 homers.
Mets include Tim Tebow on spring roster
NEW YORK — Tim Tebow has been invited to big league spring training by the New York Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.
The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and played 77 games at Triple-A in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season.
AUTO RACING
Cindric takes Xfinity race at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Cindric opened his Xfinity Series title defense with a Saturday night victory at Daytona International Speedway that could count as the biggest of his blossoming career.
Cindric got a push to the lead at the start of two-lap overtime from AJ Allmendinger that gave him control of the race. Cindric jumped up to the top line in his No. 22 Ford in front of Harrison Burton, who in turn tried to dart below Cindric but Cindric threw a block. Cindric was all eyes on his mirror as he held off Burton and Brett Moffitt over the final lap to pick up his first career win on Daytona’s oval.
GOLF
Spieth leads at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Jordan Spieth holed out from 160 yards for eagle on the 16th hole at Pebble Beach, the start of a stunning turnaround that took him from two shots behind to a two-shot lead Saturday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Spieth is on the cusp of ending more than three years without a victory. He shot 1-under 71 as he goes for a second victory at Pebble Beach in the last five years.