Michael Kopech struck out a career-high 10 in just five innings, José Abreu homered and drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the visiting Texas Rangers, 8-4, Sunday for their season-high fourth straight win.
Kopech (2-0), making his second spot start in a week while pitching out of the bullpen, continued to impress after missing the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and the 2020 season for personal reasons.
Kopech, who resides about 100 miles from Dallas in Tyler, Texas, overpowered Rangers hitters with his 97 mph fastball.
The 24-year-old right-hander allowed one run, on a homer by David Dahl, and four hits without allowing a walk in a career-high 87 pitches.
Orioles 8, Athletics 1 — At Baltimore: Oakland’s 13-game winning streak ended as Austin Hays hit his first two home runs.The A’s, who opened the season with six straight losses, put together their third-longest winning string since moving to Oakland in 1968.
Indians 7, Yankees 3 — At Cleveland: Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer, tripled and stole his first career base, helping Cleveland avoid a four-game series sweep.
Blue Jays 1, Rays 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave early with a right glute strain after giving up three hits in 3 2/3 innings, but five relievers completed a five-hitter.
Royals 4, Tigers 0 — At Detroit: Danny Duffy (3-1) allowed four hits in five innings and struck out eight. He’s allowed one earned run in 23 innings so far this season.
Red Sox 5, Mariners 3 — At Boston: J.D. Martinez doubled twice to raise his season total to 10, and Eduardo Rodríguez (4-0) gave up eight hits and struck out eight in six innings in Boston’s major league-leading 11th comeback victory of the season.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Diamondbacks 5-7, Braves 0-0 — At Atlanta: Madison Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter, an achievement that won’t count in the Major League Baseball record book, in the second game. Bumgarner (2-2) struck out seven and walked none. In the opener, Zac Gallen (1-0) pitched a one-hitter, allowing Freddie Freeman’s sharp single to right-center field with one out in the sixth.
Cardinals 5, Reds 2 — At St. Louis: Tyler O’Neill homered twice and Jack Flaherty (4-0) allowed one run and three hits in seven innings. Cincinnati has lost seven straight, its longest skid since an eight-game slide from March 31-April 7, 2019.
Giants 4, Marlins 3 — At San Francisco: Logan Webb (1-1) pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, matched his career-best with eight strikeouts and had a two-run triple off Paul Campbell (0-1) for his first career extra-base hit.
Rockies 12, Phillies 2 — At Denver: Trevor Story hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning, letting loose a shout to his dugout and a big bat flip, and Colorado overcame two solo home runs by Bryce Harper.
Mets 4, Nationals 0 — At New York: Taijuan Walker (1-1) pitched three-hit ball over seven innings in his first win for the Mets, and J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer in the first off a faltering Patrick Corbin.
Angels 4, Astros 2 — At Houston: Shohei Ohtani hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning off Luis Garcia (0-2) as the Angels stopped a four-game losing streak.
INTERLEAGUE
Pirates 6, Twins 2 — At Minneapolis: Gregory Polanco homered and had three hits as Pittsburgh completed a 6-3 trip. Minnesota has lost 11 of 13 and its seven wins are tied with Detroit for fewest in the American League. Matt Shoemaker (1-2) allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.