ST. LOUIS — Drake’s Darian DeVries has been named Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coach of the year for the second time in his three seasons at the school.
The Valley announced Thursday that DeVries earned 32 of 50 first-place votes and edged Porter Moser of regular-season champion Loyola-Chicago.
DeVries guided the Bulldogs to 24 wins to tie for the third most in program history along with his 2018-19 team. DeVries also was coach of the year that season.
Drake has posted three straight 20-win seasons for the first time in 50 years. The Bulldogs finished second in the Valley, tying the school record for league wins with 15 while navigating late-season injuries and playing a condensed schedule in which they played 14 games in 32 days.
Big Ten tourney to allow limited fans
The Big Ten will allow a limited number of fans to attend the men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments in Indianapolis next week. Following approval by local health officials, attendance will be limited to 2,500 for the women’s tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and to 8,000 for the men’s tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Creighton suspends coach McDermott
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University suspended basketball coach Greg McDermott on Thursday night for using racially insensitive language while addressing the team after a game last weekend. McDermott publicly apologized Tuesday and again Wednesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” after the 14th-ranked Bluejays’ 77-69 loss at Xavier.
BASEBALL
Brewers to have some fans at home games
The Brewers announced Thursday that Milwaukee health commissioner Kirsten Johnson has approved a plan allowing fans to fill 25% of the seating capacity at American Family Field, the stadium formerly known as Miller Park. Tailgating won’t be allowed outside the stadium at the start of the season.
Cardinals receive permission to host fans
The St. Louis Cardinals say they’ve received approval from the city to fill Busch Stadium at 32% capacity starting with their April 8 home against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Season ticket holders will get the first crack at tickets for the first two homestands, then the general public if tickets remain. The Cardinals said fans will be seated in pods of four or fewer with at least 6 feet of space between pods. Masks will be required except when eating or drinking.
MLB announces 1st Lou Gehrig Day
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will hold its first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, adding Gehrig to Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente on the short list of players honored throughout the big leagues. Teams that are off on June 2 will observe Lou Gehrig Day on June 3.
HOCKEY
Lightning get past Blackhawks in OT
CHICAGO — Victor Hedman scored 4:59 into overtime, with the puck barely over the line at the horn, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2, on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.
FOOTBALL
Roethlisberger returning to Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger is returning for an 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is taking a pay cut to do it. The team and the two-time Super Bowl winner announced on Thursday they have agreed on a new contract that assures the 39-year-old will be back in 2021. Financial details were not immediately available.