RUTGERS (14-9, 8-5 Big Ten) at No. 14 WISCONSIN (19-4, 10-3)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: The Badgers and Scarlet Knights face off for the first time in conference play this season. The Badgers have gone 10-2 at home. Wisconsin is 18-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.1 turnovers per game. Rutgers ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 16.0 assists per game led by Paul Mulcahy averaging 5.4.
Top performers: Jonathan Davis is averaging 19 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.
KANSAS STATE (12-11, 4-7 Big 12) at IOWA STATE (16-8, 3-8)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: The Cyclones and Wildcats face off for the first time in Big 12 play this season. The Cyclones have gone 12-3 at home. Iowa State is 1-1 in one-possession games. Kansas State ranks ninth in the Big 12 scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Mark Smith averaging 5.9.
Top performers: Izaiah Brockington is averaging 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State. Nijel Pack is averaging 16.9 points for the Wildcats. Smith is averaging 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.
DRAKE (17-8, 8-4 MVC) at BRADLEY (14-11, 8-5)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
Bottom line: Bradley will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Braves play Drake. The Braves are 9-2 in home games. Bradley is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game. Drake averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game. The Braves won the last matchup, 83-71, on Jan. 20. Terry Roberts scored 18 points to help lead the Braves to the win.
Top performers: Roberts is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bradley. Tucker DeVries is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game while averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz is shooting 63.2% and averaging 8.0 points over the past 10 games for Drake.