No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in eight years, and Georgia remained No. 1 on Sunday.
Georgia received 57 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan held at No. 2 with two first-place votes. No. 3 Texas flipped spots with No. 4 Florida State. The Longhorns received three first-place votes and the Seminoles got one.
After scraping by South Florida on Saturday, Alabama (2-1) saw its streak of consecutive AP poll appearances ranked in the top 10 snapped at 128. That was the second-longest such streak in the history of the poll behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93.
The Crimson Tide are out of the top 10 for the first time since Sept. 27, 2015. The Tide dropped out of the top 10 that September after losing at Mississippi but moved back in on Oct. 3 and went on to win a national championship. Georgia now has the longest active run of top-10 rankings with 37.
The 17-3 win against USF marked Alabama’s first game against a non-Power Five conference opponent since 2007 in which the Tide failed to score at least 20 points. In its previous 42 games against non-Power Five opponents, Alabama was unbeaten, with an average margin of victory of 40 points.
The rest of the top 10 included No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Washington, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Oregon. The Buckeyes will visit the Fighting Irish on Saturday on a huge schedule of ranked vs. ranked games.
Iowa improved one spot to No. 24.
BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter was taken to a hospital for an evaluation during the third quarter of the Buffaloes’ 43-25 overtime win against Colorado State on Saturday night.
The school didn’t immediately announce the reason Hunter was ruled out and transported to a hospital, but he absorbed an illegal hit to his midsection in the second quarter on an incompletion at the Colorado sideline. After the game, coach Deion Sanders said it was his understanding Hunter would be out a few weeks.
BASKETBALL
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Stephanie White was honored as the WNBA’s Coach of the Year on Sunday after guiding the Connecticut Sun to a 27-win season and a No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
White received 36 votes from a national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters. Latricia Trammell of the Dallas Wings finished in second place with 11 votes, and Sandy Brondello of the New York Liberty was third with six votes.
MOTOR SPORTS
SINGAPORE — Carlos Sainz Jr. won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari as Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s historic win streaks in Formula One came to an end.
Red Bull had dreamed of winning every race this year but had Verstappen fifth and Perez eighth after struggling all weekend in Singapore. Verstappen’s winning run ended at 10 races and Red Bull’s at 15, including one at the end of last year. Both are Formula One records.
READING, Penn. — Due to inclement weather, the semifinals and finals of Sunday’s Pep Boys NHRA Nationals have been postponed to today at Maple Grove Raceway.
BASEBALL
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers sent slumping rookie outfielder Joey Wiemer to the minor leagues. Milwaukee optioned Wiemer to Triple-A Nashville and activated outfielder Blake Perkins from the injured list before its Sunday afternoon game with the Washington Nationals.
Wiemer was the Brewers’ starting center fielder for much of the season. Wiemer has struggled over the last month and his playing time dipped after the NL Central-leading Brewers boosted their outfield by promoting rookie Sal Frelick and acquiring veteran Mark Canha at the trade deadline. Wiemer has gone 2 for 28 with 12 strikeouts over his last 14 games.
ST. LOUIS — Former manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke Saturday while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital, the Philadelphia Phillies announced.
Manuel “has made progress over the past 12 hours, and his doctors are encouraged,” the team said Sunday, a day after the 79-year-old had a blood clot removed. They cited his wife, Missy.
HOCKEY
Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job following revelations that he asked players to show him photos on their phones. The team announced Babcock’s abrupt departure Sunday in the aftermath of an investigation by the NHL Players’ Association into his conduct.
TENNIS
OSAKA, Japan — American Ashlyn Krueger capped a perfect week to win her maiden tour title by stunning top-seeded Zhu Lin of China, 6-3, 7-6 (6), in the final of the Japan Open.