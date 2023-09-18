No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in eight years, and Georgia remained No. 1 on Sunday.

Georgia received 57 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan held at No. 2 with two first-place votes. No. 3 Texas flipped spots with No. 4 Florida State. The Longhorns received three first-place votes and the Seminoles got one.

Recommended for you

The Associated Press

The Associated Press