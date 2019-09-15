AMES, Iowa — The Cy-Hawk Game is always better under the lights. Mother Nature agreed.
No matter when it was played, it’s still a Hawkeye State.
Keith Duncan kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with just less than 5 minutes remaining, and special teamer Devonte Young recovered a muffed punt with 78 seconds left to preserve the No. 19-ranked Hawkeyes’ 18-17 victory over Iowa State in a game that saw two weather delays totaling 2 hours and 55 minutes — the longest weather delay in Jack Trice Stadium history.
Iowa now leads the all-time series, 45-22, and owns a 12-10 advantage over the last 22 iterations.
“We don’t care if we won by one or we won by 40,” Duncan said. “We got the trophy and that’s all the matters.”
After Duncan’s final field goal, Iowa State drove inside the Iowa 40-yard line before quarterback Brock Purdy overthrew his receiver on fourth-and-long. Iowa was unable to run out the clock, and punted it back to Iowa State with less 2 minutes left. But a pair of Cyclones collided with each other and the ball deflected off Iowa State’s Datrone Young.
Devonte Young was right there.
“I saw the ball hit the cornerback in the back and I just jumped on it. That was it,” said Devonte Young, who sealed Iowa's fifth consecutive win over its in-state rival, and its fourth straight win in Ames. “It happened so fast. That was it.”
It was certainly a long day for fans, many of whom lined up in the early morning hours for a prime spot in Reiman Plaza just outside the stadium — where ESPN’s premier college football pregame show, College GameDay, had set up for its first-ever trip to Ames. The pre-game show began at 8 a.m. and kickoff was just after 3 p.m. The game ended around 9:15.
“From my end, really just a great thank you to our fan base,” Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said. “I mean, the ability to handle the rain delay, the crowd, the environment from this morning, through the entire afternoon and evening. I am really grateful to have that here, it's what makes it really special to be part of this place. The game obviously, in a lot of ways, was frustrating. And frustrating because it was our detail that really earned us what happened at the end of the football game.”
In past seasons, College GameDay’s presence would have been a bad sign for Iowa, which entered Saturday with just one win its previous seven games with ESPN’s top crew in attendance.
Iowa opened the game with a methodical 15-play, 68-yard drive that burned half of the first quarter, but Mekhi Sargent was stopped a yard short on third down inside the Iowa State 10, and the Hawkeyes settled for Duncan’s 25-yard field goal.
Iowa (3-0) converted 3 of 4 third downs on the drive, including Stanley’s designed run that picked up 10 yards on third-and-7 at the Cyclones’ 26.
Purdy hit Deshaunte Jones for a 12-yard gain on the Cyclones’ first offensive snap, but lightning struck in the area as the referee reviewed the play, and the game went into its first delay. After a 49-minute suspension, play resumed with Purdy’s 12-yard completion to Tarique Milton.
The Cyclones (1-1) needed only a couple more plays to cash in. And they did it with a trick play that caught the Hawkeyes completely by surprise.
On first-and-10 from the ISU 49, Purdy tossed the ball to Jones, who pulled up and fired a strike downfield to La’Michael Pettway — who was left all alone after Hawkeyes cornerback D.J. Johnson charged toward the line of scrimmage — for a walk-in 51-yard touchdown.
But that was all the action until the game entered a second lightning delay at 4:45 p.m., just 90 minutes after kickoff. With continuous lightning strikes in the area and heavy rain dousing the field, the game did not resume until more than 2 hours later.
“I hate pre-game warmup. That’s one of the least favorite things about game day for me. We got three of them today, so what a bonus that was,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz joked.
When play finally resumed, it took a couple drives before either team could get moving.
Iowa State was driving downfield midway through the second quarter when Purdy fumbled inside the Iowa 30. Defensive back Jack Koerner recovered for the Hawkeyes, and Stanley led a 12-play, 59-yard drive to the Iowa State 22.
Duncan connected from 39 yards as the first half expired with the Cyclones clinging to a 7-6 lead.
“I don’t think it took us long (to get warmed back up). We went three-and-out the first drive and then we were right back to driving it,” said Stanley, who completed 22 of 35 passes for 201 yards, but saw his streak of seven consecutive games with a touchdown pass come to an end. “We felt confident coming out of the rain delays and we felt ready to play.”
Stanley finished with 222 yards of total offense and his career total of 5,979 yards moved him past James Vandenberg (5,853) and Matt Sherman (5,948) for the seventh-most in program history.
Iowa State came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, and Purdy hit Milton for a 73-yard touchdown pass less than a minute into the third quarter to push the Cyclones’ lead to 14-6.
Duncan kicked his third field goal of the game, this time from 42 yards, with 2:15 left in the third quarter as the Hawkeyes trimmed the deficit to five points.
Iowa forced the Cyclones to punt from their own end zone and took over at the Iowa State 25 near the end of the third quarter. Seven plays later, Stanley punched it in from the 1, but misfired on the two-point conversion pass, as the Hawkeyes took a 15-14 lead with 12:10 to play.
The lead was short-lived, though, as Purdy led the Cyclones to the Iowa 9, and Connor Assalley’s 26-yard field goal pushed the Cyclones back in front, 17-15, with 7:46 left.
But ISU’s advantage lasted even less time. Duncan hit from 39 yards less than 3 minutes later to push the Hawkeyes back in front, 18-17.
Iowa went three-and-out as it tried to bleed the clock, and caught an unfortunate break when tight end Nate Wieting was forced out of bounds on a third-down pass. The Hawkeyes were forced to punt with 91 seconds left, but Datrone Young collided with the return man and Michael Sleep-Dalton’s punt bounced off Datrone Young’s back.
Devonte Young was right there to seal it.
“One thing you can always bet on in this series is it’s going to be a four-quarter game,” Ferentz said. “Today was obviously that, a lot of ups and downs, including the weather. It’s hard to script or prepare for that. But the bottom line is it was a real test of mental toughness, physical toughness, and our guys did a great job against a team that played very well and is an outstanding football team.”