The University of Northern Iowa football team will host San Diego in the first round of the FCS Playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday in the UNI-Dome.
The Panthers defeated Western Illinois, 38-7, on Saturday to close out the regular season at 8-4. San Diego, of the Pioneer Football League, is 9-2 overall and 8-0 in conference.
Tickets went on sale online for season ticket holders on Sunday night and will be available for the general public beginning at 10 a.m. today at the ticket office. All reserved tickets for the game are $20 in person and $24 online at unipanthers.com/tickets. Full-time UNI students will be admitted free with valid UNI ID scanned at the door.
North Dakota State (12-0), which has won seven out of the last eight FCS championships, is seeded first. James Madison (11-1), the 2016 champ and 2017 runner-up, is seeded second.
No. 2 Ohio State gained some ground on No. 1 LSU in The Associated Press college football poll and Oregon dropped out of the top 10 after being upset by Arizona State.
The Tigers remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 50 first-places votes. The Buckeyes got nine first-place votes, up from five last week. No. 3 Clemson received three first-place votes. No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama also held their spots.
Ohio State is coming off a 28-17 victory over Penn State that dropped the Nittany Lions two spots to No. 11.
Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 13, Iowa remained at No. 19, and Iowa State was five votes short of No. 25.
GREELEY, Colo. — Northern Colorado football coach Earnest Collins Jr. was fired after nine seasons. Athletic director Darren Dunn announced Sunday that Collins would not return as the head coach. His teams posted a 28-72 record, including a 2-10 mark this fall.
CALGARY, Alberta — Andrew Harris ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win their first Grey Cup title since 1990, 33-12 over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
The Blue Bombers won their 10th title, becoming the first third-place team to reach and win the Canadian Football League championship since Edmonton in 2005.
Harris became the first player to honored as both the game’s top player and Canadian. The 32-year-old Winnipeg native is the first Canadian to be selected Grey Cup MVP since Russ Jackson of the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1969.
BASEBALL
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have filled another hole by agreeing to a $16 million, two-year contract with catcher Travis d’Arnaud.The 30-year-old d’Arnaud spent most of last season in Tampa Bay, where he rekindled his career by hitting .263 with 16 homers in 92 games. His deal with the Braves was announced Sunday.
GOLF
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Jon Rahm is $5 million richer after winning both the season-ending World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai title on Sunday.
The world No. 5 got up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie at the 18th hole to win the tournament by a stroke from Tommy Fleetwood, who also would have become European No. 1 with a win on the Earth Course. Rahm, who started the final round tied for the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera, led by six shots after birdying five of his first seven holes.
Kim captures LPGA finale
NAPLES, Fla. — Sei Young Kim hit the putt of her life, a 25-foot birdie on the final hole of the CME Group Tour Championship to win $1.5 million, the richest prize in the history of women’s golf. Kim closed with a 2-under 70 to beat an unlikely foe Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club.
Charley Hull of England birdied her last three holes for a 66, the last one a 12-footer that gave her tie for the lead. Kim, who looked shaky in missing three straight birdie chances from 12 feet, tugged her approach to the top of a crown at the bag of the green. The winning putt — the money putt — was hit with perfect pace and broke sharply to the right as Kim pumped her fists in disbelief.
TENNIS
Nadal leads Spain to 6th Davis Cup title
MADRID — Rafael Nadal defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to give Spain its sixth Davis Cup title with a win over first-time finalist Canada on Sunday.
Roberto Bautista Agut, playing three days after the death of his father, had given Spain a 1-0 lead by beating Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the first singles match.
The Spanish crowd that packed the Caja Mágica center court erupted when Nadal converted his third match point to clinch the title at the inaugural Davis Cup Finals with an insurmountable 2-0 lead. The top-ranked Nadal won all of his eight matches at the revamped competition that debuted a World Cup-style format.
HOCKEY
DALLAS — Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin scored in a shootout, and the surging Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 2-1, on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory. Dallas is 10-0-1 during an 11-game point streak.
Stars goalie Anton Khudobin stopped Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the tiebreaker. Khudobin equaled his season high with 38 saves, including one on a breakaway by Patrick Kane in overtime.
Roope Hintz scored for Dallas and Olli Maatta for the Blackhawks in the first period.
BOXING
Wilder stops Ortiz in title rematch
LAS VEGAS — Deontay Wilder landed a vicious right hand to stop Luis Ortiz in the seventh round Saturday night to retain his heavyweight title and set up a lucrative rematch with Tyson Fury in February. Wilder’s punch came out of nowhere in a fight he had done little in up until that time. It landed flush on the face of Ortiz, who crumpled to the canvas and was unable to get up at the count of 10.