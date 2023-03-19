Liberty (27-8, 15-3 ASUN) at Wisconsin (18-14, 9-11 Big Ten)
Time: 11 a.m. TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Liberty Flames in the National Invitation Tournament. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting. Liberty has a 24-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
Top performers: Connor Essegian averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Steven Crowl is shooting 51.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin ... Darius McGhee is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 22.6 points and 1.6 steals. Kyle Rode is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.
Last 10 games: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game ... Flames: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.
