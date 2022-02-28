ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Scott McLaughlin at last showed his long move from Australia to the United States was worth the gamble, getting his first IndyCar Series win on Sunday in the season-opening race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg.
Now the New Zealander will have to see how far his first victory will take him: IndyCar’s season-opening winner has gone on to claim the championship the last three years.
McLaughlin, the three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion, made his IndyCar debut at St. Pete in the 2020 season finale and declared the experience “far out!” and “the best day of my life apart from my wedding,” even after a crash caused his early exit. In his third trip back, he made qualifying his priority and was rewarded with his first career pole.
He led 49 of the 100 laps but had to hold off reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou over the closing laps to secure the victory. McLaughlin was held up by rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, the last car on the lap, on the final trip around the track, which gave Palou the chance to take one look at a pass for the lead. Palou couldn’t get close enough and McLaughlin followed DeFrancesco across the finish line for another win for Team Penske.
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Robert Hight raced to his second straight Funny Car to open the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, beating Matt Hagan on Sunday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals.
Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock.
BASKETBALL
WASHINGTON — Langston Galloway scored 16 points and seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson added 14 to lift the United States to an 89-67 win over Mexico in World Cup qualifying Sunday. The Americans (3-1) avenged their lone loss of this qualifying round, routing the previously unbeaten Mexican team in a game that wasn’t close after the first few minutes. The U.S. led, 48-21, at halftime.
With the NBA season taking place at the same time as these qualifying games, most of the U.S. players came from the G League. Still, all the Americans (3-1) need to do is avoid finishing last in their four-team group to advance to the next round of qualifying.
GOLF
TUCSON, Ariz. — Miguel Angel Jimenez had his second hole-in-one of the tournament and closed with a 7-under 65 on Sunday to win the Cologuard Classic.
Jimenez started the final round with a two-shot lead and got off to a birdie-eagle start at Tucson National. Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer cut the lead to three with a birdie on the par-5 12th, but Jimenez followed with one of his own in the group behind. Jimenez closed with four straight pars to finish at 18-under 198 and win for the second time in three PGA Tour Champions starts this season.
Langer shot 65 to match Woody Austin (66) at 14 under. Jerry Kelly finished fourth after a 70 put him at 11 under.
TENNIS
ACAPULCO, Mexico— Rafael Nadal said earlier in the week that he wasn’t aware of his career statistics. Now, he might want to have a look at them.
The 35-year-old Spaniard defeated Cameron Norris, 6-4, 6-4, on Saturday to win the Mexican Open and extend his career-best start for a season to 15-0 as he won his 91st ATP title.
Nadal, who won his third title in 2022, is three victories from tying Ivan Lendl’s total of 94 for third place for most championships in the Open Era. Jimmy Connors leads with 109 and Roger Federer has 103.
SANTIAGO, Chile — Spain’s Pedro Martinez won the Chile Open clay-court tournament on Sunday with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Argentina’s Sebastian Baez, Martinez’ first pro title.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored during St. Louis’ dominant second period, and the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-0, on Sunday for their fourth straight win. Perron tacked on a third-period goal in the opener of a four-game trip. Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves in his second shutout of the season.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations, making her the franchise’s highest-ranking female baseball operations employee ever, according to a person with knowledge of the hiring. Benn has worked for Major League Baseball since finishing a master’s degree in philosophy at Columbia in 2017.