GRAMBLING, La. — Former Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders head coach Hue Jackson is taking over as the coach of Grambling’s storied football program.
Jackson, who spent this season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State, fills the vacancy created when Grambling fired eighth-year coach Broderick Fobbs last month.
Jackson spent 18 years in the NFL as a head coach or assistant with Washington, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Baltimore, the Raiders (who subsequently moved to Las Vegas) and Cleveland. Before that he spent about a decade on staffs at three Pac-12 programs (Arizona State, California and Southern California).
Grambling, a historically Black university where football became famous under College Football Hall of Fame coach Eddie Robinson Jr., has won 25 Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.
This year, the Tigers struggled to a 4-7 mark, but finished on a high note with a 29-26 victory over Southern in the Bayou Classic on Nov. 27. Grambling has not won more than six games in a season since going 11-2 in 2017.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker De’Vondre Campbell from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and placed wide receiver Randall Cobb on injured reserve. Activating Campbell makes him available to play tonight when the Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8). The IR designation means Cobb must sit out at least three games.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Former Miami coach Manny Diaz was hired as defensive coordinator at Penn State less than a week after he was fired by the Hurricanes. Diaz replaces Brent Pry, who left Penn State after eight seasons as coaching the defense to become Virginia Tech’s head coach.
Oregon has hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach, a person involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday. Oregon completed a deal with Lanning to replace Mario Cristobal, who was hired away by Miami earlier this week.
The 35-year-old Lanning will be a first-time head coach with Oregon after spending the last four years at Georgia, the previous three as defensive coordinator.
HOCKEY
TORONTO — David Kampf scored the go-ahead goal with 80 seconds left, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Chicago, 5-4, on Saturday after the Blackhawks erased a three-goal deficit.
Dubuque Fighting Saints alum Alex Steeves registered his first career points in his third NHL game, assisting on Pierre Engvall’s goal in the second period.
John Tavares, William Nylander and Auston Matthews also had goals for Toronto.
Jonathan Toews, Connor Murphy, Dominik Kubalik and Jake McCabe scored goals for the Blackhawks.
BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES — Reggie Jackson hit a step-back jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 106-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
Jackson — who had nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter — hit a 20-footer following a timeout after Orlando tied it at 104 on Cole Anthony’s 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds left.
Jazz beat Wizards, complete 4-0 trip
WASHINGTON — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to seven games with a 123-98 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 13 rebounds off the bench as the Jazz completed a perfect four-game East Coast trip.
MILWAUKEE — No. 4 UCLA’s scheduled game Saturday at Marquette was pushed back seven hours due to an issue with the Bruins’ aircraft that forced a change in travel plans.
Both schools announced late Friday night via Twitter that the game will take place Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The game originally was scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. Neither school provided any specifics regarding the issue with the aircraft.
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane is temporarily shutting down its men’s basketball team because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Tulane in a statement released Saturday afternoon said the Green Wave is canceling upcoming games against Texas A&M on Dec. 14 and Grambling State on Dec. 18.
SOCCER
PORTLAND, Ore. — New York City FC won the MLS Cup by beating the Portland Timbers, 4-2 on penalty kicks, after the teams battled to a 1-1 tie on Saturday.