Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, holds the Care trophy for the lowest scoring average after the final round of the LPGA Tour Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Collin Morikawa capped off a sensational year with five birdies in his last seven holes to close with a 6-under 66 and win the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday, making him the first American to capture the Race to Dubai as the European Tour’s top player.
Winning two trophies in Dubai adds to a year in which the 24-year-old Californian won the British Open and holed the clinching putt in the Ryder Cup.
His closing stretch allowed him to overhaul a fading Rory McIlroy.
Matt Fitzpatrick (66) and Alexander Bjork (70) tied for second.
Ko claims LPGA event — At Naples, Fla.: Facing high stakes against her toughest opponent, Jin Young Ko delivered a performance that was close to perfect to win the richest prize in women’s golf and overtake Nelly Korda for LPGA player of the year.
Ko opened with a 25-foot birdie putt and never looked back in the CME Group Tour Championship. She shot 30 on the front nine and closed with the low round of the tournament at 9-under 63 for a one-shot victory of Nasa Hataoka of Japan.
Gooch wins PGA event — At St. Simons Island, Ga.: Talor Gooch earned his first PGA Tour title when he closed the RSM Classic with a 6-under 64 for a three-shot victory at Sea Island.
Gooch ran off three birdies in four holes to start the back nine and never let anyone get close to cap off a strong fall with the ultimate prize. The victory moved him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings, to No. 33 in the world ranking and to Augusta National in April for the Masters.