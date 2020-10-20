Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is expected to miss Saturday’s season opener against Iowa after a second test confirmed he has COVID-19.
The Boilermakers have been undergoing daily rapid testing since Sept. 30 and it was Brohm’s test Sunday morning that initially came back positive. A second test conducted immediately afterward also came back positive Sunday night.
Big Ten protocol requires players who test positive to sit out 21 days but staff members are required to isolate 10 days. Athletic director Mike Bobinski said there is no chance Brohm will be on the sideline, as Alabama coach Nick Saban was last week, even if he tests negative.
Bobinski said the school is looking into whether it would be permissible for Brohm to do any virtual coaching this weekend against the visiting Hawkeyes. Offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will replace his brother on the sideline and will continue to call plays.
Jeff Brohm said he also will continue to watch practices, take notes and confer with players and his assistant coaches through Zoom calls this week.
Martinez wins Nebraska QB job
Adrian Martinez has turned back a challenge from Luke McCaffrey to win the starting quarterback’s job for Nebraska’s opener at No. 5 Ohio State.
McCaffrey made a serious bid to unseat the Cornhuskers’ two-year starter, who struggled with injuries last year and seemed to regress from his fantastic freshman season in 2018.
McCaffrey, brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey and son of former pro receiver Ed McCaffrey, played quarterback and receiver as a freshman last season and quickly became a fan favorite.
Source: No individual punishment for Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL and the NFL Players Association found instances when the Tennessee Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed in a review given to the team Monday, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press.
Those issues will be taken into consideration for any potential discipline of the Titans.
But the person familiar with the review said there was no discussion of any discipline for an individual including general manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel or any players, and there was no discussion of punishment, including forfeitures or draft picks.
Titans lose Lewan to ACL tear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are going to have to finish this season without left tackle Taylor Lewan because of a torn right ACL. Lewan announced Monday on social media that an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in the Titans’ overtime win over Houston.
Jets to trade DT McLendon to Bucs
NEW YORK — The New York Jets agreed to terms on a trade that sent veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to a person with direct knowledge of the deal, Tampa Bay also acquired New York’s 2023 seventh-round draft pick for the Buccaneers’ sixth-rounder in 2022. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced terms of the trade.
BASEBALL
Nats hire Hickey as pitching coach
WASHINGTON — The Nationals hired Jim Hickey on Monday as their pitching coach.
Hickey is entering his 38th season in pro baseball after spending the past two with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special assistant for player development. He has 15 years’ experience as a pitching coach in the majors.
MLBPA to start annual Curt Flood Award
NEW YORK — The baseball players’ association is starting an annual Curt Flood Award.
Part of the annual Players Choice Awards, the Flood honor will be given to a player “who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the players’ association and advancement of players’ rights.”
The inaugural Flood award will be announced Thursday.
GOLF
Mickelson, Barkley to face Manning, Curry
Phil Mickelson will team up with Charles Barkley to face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in an exhibition golf match next month highlighting diversity, equality and inclusion.
“The Match: Champions for Change” will take place Nov. 27 at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz.
The event announced Monday will benefit historically Black colleges and universities, with additional initiatives spotlighting diversity. TNT will televise the event — which will be a modified alternate-shot match-play format — with Bleacher Report providing additional coverage. Stone Canyon Golf Club is owned by Mickelson Golf Properties.
HOCKEY
Doc Emrick announces retirement
Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick announced his retirement today after almost 50 years behind the microphone. The man affectionately known as “Doc” for his doctorate in communications spent the past 15 years as the voice of the NHL in the United States. Emrick, 74, called 22 Stanley Cup Finals and six Olympics since working his way up from the minors in the 1970s and did the most recent NHL playoffs remotely from his home in Michigan with his wife, Joyce, and dogs nearby.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR reinstates Larson for 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson can return to NASCAR competition next season following a long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video game.
He was suspended in April after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along. He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing.
Larson, who is half-Japanese, spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice. He did not apply for reinstatement until last week and the clearance came Monday.