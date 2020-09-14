Eloy Jiménez homered, Yoán Moncada had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers, 5-2, on Sunday for their fourth straight win.
AL Central-leading Chicago tuned up for a big series against Minnesota with its ninth consecutive victory against Detroit. The second-place Twins visit the Windy City today for the opener of a four-game set.
“The next series is important; we know that,” Moncada said through a translator. “But we have to keep doing what we’ve been doing — just take it day by day.”
Jiménez had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, who have won eight of nine overall. José Abreu had a run-scoring single for his major league-best 48th RBI.
Detroit lost for the fifth time in six games. Jorge Bonifacio had two hits and two RBIs, and Spencer Turnbull (4-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings.
The White Sox finished a combined 18-2 against the Tigers and Kansas City Royals, a big reason why they are in first place.
Twins 7, Indians 5 — At Minneapolis: Nelson Cruz hit his 16th homer, and Minnesota completed a sweep of the weekend series. Marwin Gonzalez, Ryan Jeffers and Josh Donaldson also connected, helping Minnesota win for the 10th time in 12 games.
Yankees 3, Orioles 1 — At New York: Gleyber Torres had a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning for his first career pinch hit, helping the Yankees complete a four-game sweep.
Red Sox 6, Rays 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Christian Vázquez and Christian Arroyo homered to help last-place Boston earn a split of a four-game series with the AL East-leaders.
Rangers 6, Athletics 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Texas ace Lance Lynn struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings, Rougned Odor hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and the last-place Rangers beat the AL West-leaders.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 10, Cardinals 5 — At St. Louis: Andrew Miller loaded the bases with a hit batter, followed with a tying four-pitch walk, then threw a wild pitch that put Cincinnati ahead in a three-run seventh inning as the Reds kept up their slim playoff hopes. The Cardinals led 5-3 before Nick Castellanos’ RBI single in the sixth off Alex Reyes.
Braves 8, Nationals 4 — At Washington: Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies each hit a two-run homer off a laboring Max Scherzer, and Atlanta rallied to win.
Marlins 2-8, Phillies 1-1 — At Miami: Braxton Garrett allowed three hits over five innings to win his major league debut as Miami completed the sweep to leapfrog Philadelphia for second place in the NL East. Rookie Sixto Sánchez pitched a three-hitter over seven innings to win the opener, his first complete game in five major league starts.
Padres 6-3, Giants 0-1 — At San Francisco: Mike Clevinger threw a two-hitter for his second career shutout as San Diego won the first game of a doubleheader forced because of a false positive COVID-19 test. Jurickson Profar hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning as the Padres completed the sweep.
INTERLEAGUE
Royals 11, Pirates 0 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Brad Keller pitched his first major league shutout, tossing a five-hitter as Kansas City won its sixth in a row. Keller (4-2) was in total command, allowing only three hits until the ninth inning.
Blue Jays 7, Mets 3 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run completely out of Sahlen Field and Hyun Jin Ryu made the early lead stand up, winning his fourth straight decision.
Angels 5, Rockies 3 — At Denver: Albert Pujols tied Willie Mays for fifth place on the career homer list with a two-run shot in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles rallied past slumping Colorado.
Mariners 7, Diamondbacks 3 — At Phoenix: Donovan Walton had three RBIs, and Seattle took two of three. José Marmolejos had two hits and drove in a run, and Phillip Ervin scored twice and drove in a run.