PITTSBURGH — The Cubs shook up their roster before Friday night’s game against the Pirates, recalling infielder Addison Russell and sending center fielder Albert Almora Jr. to Triple-A Iowa.
Russell gives the Cubs more flexibility in the middle of the infield. Thursday night, backup shortstop David Bote committed an error and second baseman Ian Happ couldn’t cleanly field a grounder that led to a single that set up Bryce Harper’s game-wining grand slam in the ninth inning for the Phillies.
Russell, who has struggled at times this season since returning from a 40-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, was demoted July 24.
As expected, reliever Brandon Kintzler was activated from the injured list and reliever James Norwood was optioned to Iowa.
The Cubs will face Joe Musgrove, who has a 1.23 ERA in five career starts against the Cubs and hasn’t allowed an earned run in nine innings covering two starts against them this season.
Musgrove is 2-1 with a 1.57 ERA in four starts against the Cubs at PNC Park.
Cubs prospect Encarnacion among minor league suspensions
NEW YORK — Four minor league pitchers have drawn long suspensions for drug violations that will carry into next season.
Luis Diaz of the Atlanta Braves, Marcos Encarnacion of the Chicago Cubs and Eliezer Mejia of the Seattle Mariners drew 72-game suspensions without pay after testing positive for the steroid stanozolol. All are on Dominican Summer League rosters.
Ian Krol of the Minnesota Twins pitches for Triple-A Rochester of the International League. He was suspended 50 games without pay following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.
Padres’ Tatis likely done for year
PHILADELPHIA — San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a back injury that “most likely” will end his season, according to manager Andy Green.
The 20-year-old Tatis, a Rookie of the Year candidate, is batting .317 with 13 doubles, 22 homers and 53 RBIs in 84 games. Green said the injury was the result of “common usage” and that it would require rest to heal.
Green said Tatis will be reevaluated in three weeks.
The Padres also placed second baseman Ian Kinsler on the 10-day IL on Friday with a neck injury that also will end his season. Green said Kinsler has a herniated disk and was weighing whether to have surgery.
FOOTBALL
Long doesn’t make trip for 2nd Bears preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two days after being removed from practice for his role in a fight, Bears right guard Kyle Long is not at MetLife Stadium for the team’s preseason game against the Giants on Friday night.
Coach Matt Nagy said multiple times Wednesday that the matter would be handled internally, and it appears that one repercussion from Long’s fight with rookie defensive lineman Jalen Dalton is that he was left home for the trip.
Long took Dalton’s helmet off during the brief melee and swung it at Dalton, an undrafted rookie. Two practices before that incident, Long was mixed up in a less-heated tussle with defensive end Akiem Hicks.
“Today, I thought, was a little bit disappointing,” Nagy said Wednesday after the Long-Dalton incident. “We talk about it as a team. That kind of stuff we just don’t do. At some point in time we have to prove that we’re a mature team. We are. I’ve been saying it to you guys for the longest time.
“We have a bunch of high-character people. Now it starts with us as coaches making sure we lead these guys the right way. And we also have to make sure that they understand that that can’t happen. That just can’t happen.”
Prep game where El Paso shooting suspect attended back on
PLANO, Texas — A Dallas-area district where the El Paso shooting suspect graduated from high school announced Friday that it has reinstated a September football game with an El Paso school that the district had cancelled for fear that extremists would use it as a platform to get attention.
The game between Eastwood High School of El Paso and Plano Senior High School has been rescheduled for Sept. 5 at the Dallas Cowboys Star Center, the NFL team’s indoor practice facility that the neighboring Frisco Independent School District uses for high school football games, said Sara Bonser, superintendent of the Plano Independent School District.
The Plano school was attended by Patrick Crosius, the 21-year-old man police say has confessed to the Aug. 3 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that killed 22 people.
BASKETBALL
Tucker withdraws from USA roster
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Houston forward P.J. Tucker has withdrawn from consideration for USA Basketball’s World Cup roster, meaning 14 players remain in consideration for 12 spots.
Tucker withdrew Friday, citing a minor left ankle issue. He has twisted the ankle twice in the last several days and decided the best move would be to let it fully heal before going to training camp with the Rockets next month.
The 34-year-old Tucker was the oldest player left in World Cup camp with the Americans. He had three points and three rebounds in the team’s intrasquad scrimmage at Las Vegas on Aug. 9.
AUTO RACING
Reddick wins Xfinity at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tyler Reddick drove from last to first and won the Xfinity Series race Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway after leader Justin Allgaier hit the wall late.
Reddick, the Xfinity Series points leader and defending series champion, had to start last in the field because his car failed inspection four times before the race. His crew chief was ejected, Reddick wasn’t allowed to post a qualifying time, and he had to serve a pass-thru penalty at the start of the race.
Reddick still managed to drive his way to the front and pounced when Allgaier bounced off the wall with 11 laps remaining. Allgaier led 131 laps but dropped to eighth.