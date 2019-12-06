The Arizona Cardinals on Thursday announced they claimed tight end Dan Arnold off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.
Arnold, a former University of Wisconsin-Platteville standout, played in 12 games over the last two seasons with the Saints, catching 14 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. Arnold played wide receiver at UW-Platteville and was signed as an undrafted free agent by New Orleans in 2017.
To make room for Arnold, the Cardinals placed defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard on injured reserve.
Jones, Hooper, Lindstrom return for Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Receiver Julio Jones, tight end Austin Hooper and first-round pick Chris Lindstrom are returning to the Atlanta Falcons’ offense for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
Coach Dan Quinn made the announcement after Friday’s practice.
Jones missed the Thanksgiving night loss to the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury. Hooper will be back on the field after sitting out three games with an injured knee. Lindstrom has been activated off the injured list and will start at right guard for the Falcons (3-9).
Colts rule Hilton, Vinatieri out for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be without kicker Adam Vinatieri and Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton this weekend at Tampa Bay.
Vinatieri was limited in practice Wednesday and didn’t work out Thursday or Friday because of a left knee injury. The NFL’s career scoring leader has missed 14 kicks this season — eight field goals and six extra points.
Giants likely to start Manning at QB
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Daniel Jones missed his third straight practice Friday because of a sprained right ankle, making it likely Eli Manning will return as the New York Giants starting quarterback on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jones was hurt Sunday in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. The sixth pick overall in the draft finished the game but his injury prevented him from working out this week.
Titans say 4 will not play Sunday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has ruled out four Titans for Sunday’s game in Oakland and will be without a pair of cornerbacks with starter Adoree’ Jackson and backup LeShaun Sims both out with injuries.
The Titans (7-5) also said that wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) and linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder) will not play after not practicing all week.
BASEBALL
Cubs sign right-handed reliever Winkler
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and reliever Dan Winkler agreed Friday to a one-year contract that pays $750,000 in the majors. The 29-year-old right-hander is 8-2 with two saves and a 3.68 ERA in 117 relief appearances over five seasons with Atlanta. He was 3-1 with a 4.98 ERA for the Braves.
White Sox claim Guerrero off waivers
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox claimed hard-throwing reliever Tayron Guerrero off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday. Boasting about a 100-mph fastball, the 6-foot-8 right-hander went 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA in 52 appearances for Miami last season.
Padres acquire Pham from Rays for Renfroe
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder-pitcher Jake Cronenworth from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, minor league infielder Xavier Edwards and a player to be named. The trade was finalized Friday.
Mets re-sign reliever Brach
NEW YORK — The New York Mets re-signed reliever Brad Brach to a one-year contract on Friday, encouraged by his solid showing after they added him last August. Brach’s deal includes a player option for 2021.
Kendrick, Nats agree on deal for 2020
WASHINGTON — Postseason star Howie Kendrick and the World Series champion Washington Nationals agreed to a $6.25 million, one-year contract, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations. One source said the contract includes a mutual option for 2021.
BASKETBALL
Knicks fire Fizdale, name Miller interim coachNEW YORK — The New York Knicks have made another coaching change, firing David Fizdale after barely 100 games on the job.
The Knicks cut ties with Fizdale on Friday after two straight blowout losses dropped them to 4-18 and promoted assistant Mike Miller to interim head coach.
The Knicks made no comment on the decision to release Fizdale after he went 21-83. The Knicks have the worst record in the Eastern Conference after finishing with the worst record in the NBA last season in Fizdale’s first season.
GOLF
Woodlands leads, but Tiger within range
NASSAU, Bahamas — Two big birdies from Gary Woodland gave him the lead in the Hero World Challenge. A closing birdie on a hole that has vexed Tiger Woods put him in range of a third victory this year.
The end of an entertaining round in this holiday event in the tropics set up what figures to be a lively conclusion. Woodland’s final two birdies gave him a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Henrik Stenson.
Six players were separated by three shots.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks beat Devils in shootout
NEWARK, N.J. — Kirby Dach scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the New Jersey Devils, 2-1, Friday night.
Chicago won its second game in two nights. Corey Crawford preserved the victory by stopping Jack Hughes on the final shootout attempt to cap a night where he won his 250th game. He had 29 saves.