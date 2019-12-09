Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 points, George Conditt had a season-high 17 off the bench and Iowa State knocked off 16th-ranked Seton Hall 76-66 on Sunday for its second straight victory.
Rasir Bolton scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to help the Cyclone avenge an 84-76 loss on Nov. 29 to the Pirates (6-3) in the Bahamas. The rematch was part of the Big East/Big 12 Alliance series.
Conditt's free throws pushed Iowa State's lead to 59-53 with 2:56 left. Haliburton then drew an offensive foul and freed himself for a wide-open 3 at the top of the key. Haliburton drilled it, making it a nine-point game at the 2:23 mark.
Seton Hall fouled Prentiss Nixon from beyond the arc with 1:27 left. Nixon hit all three from the line to push Iowa State back up by nine, and Conditt's transition dunk sealed the win.
Myles Powell scored 19 points with eight rebounds for Seton Hall, but he fouled out with 54.4 seconds to go on an offensive foul. The Pirates' previous defeats came against Michigan State and Oregon by just five combined points.
No. 5 Virginia 56, No. 7 North Carolina 47 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Mamadi Diakite scored 12 points and Virginia rebounded from a blowout loss at Purdue to beat North Carolina (6-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Tomas Woldetensae added 11 points and Francisco Caffaro had 10 and six rebounds for the Cavaliers (8-1, 2-0 ACC).
No. 9 Gonzaga 83, No. 22 Washington 76 — At Seattle: Killian Tillie made a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:55 remaining and finished with 15 points, Joel Ayayi hit another 3 with 24 seconds left and Gonzaga held off Washington.
No. 11 Michigan State 77, Rutgers 65 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Cassius Winston had 23 points and seven assists, helping Michigan State pull away to beat Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
No. 17 Florida State 72, Clemson 53 — At Tallahassee, Fla.: Devin Vassell had 14 points and nine rebounds and Florida State made 15 3-pointers against Clemson.
No. 19 Dayton 78, Saint Mary’s 68 — At Phoenix: Jalen Crutcher had a season-high 21 points and tied a career high with five 3-pointers in Dayton’s victory over Saint Mary’s in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.
(Women)
Creighton 57, Northern Iowa 54 — At Omaha, Neb.: Creighton closed the game on a 12-0 run to rally past the Panthers. Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs tallied eight points and four rebounds and Rose Simon-Ressler added six points and two rebounds.