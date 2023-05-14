Cardinals Red Sox Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman follows through on his RBI double in front of Boston Red Sox’s Connor Wong during the ninth inning Saturday in Boston. The Cardinals rallied to win, 4-3.

 Michael Dwyer The Associated Press

Kenley Jansen blew a ninth-inning lead for the second straight day when shortstop Kiké Hernández’s throwing error on a potential game-ending double play allowed Nolan Gorman to score the go-ahead run in a three-run ninth inning, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday in Boston.

The Red Sox wasted a stellar start by Chris Sale, who pitched eight innings of one-run ball in his longest outing since 2019.

