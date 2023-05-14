Kenley Jansen blew a ninth-inning lead for the second straight day when shortstop Kiké Hernández’s throwing error on a potential game-ending double play allowed Nolan Gorman to score the go-ahead run in a three-run ninth inning, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday in Boston.
The Red Sox wasted a stellar start by Chris Sale, who pitched eight innings of one-run ball in his longest outing since 2019.
Nolan Arenado had a solo homer for St. Louis a day after collecting four hits with a two-run homer. The Cardinals won Friday’s game with a three-run ninth that was capped by Gorman’s pinch-hit, two-run homer off Jansen.
Recommended for you
Rob Refsnyder had a two-run double and three hits, and Rafael Devers added an RBI single for the Red Sox.
Jansen (1-2) walked Paul Goldschmidt and Willson Contreras, with Contreras reaching when ball four came on a pitch clock violation. After Arenado popped out, pinch hitter Gorman had an RBI double. Brendan Donovan was intentionally walked. Pinch hitter Alec Burleson then hit a fairly slow grounder to second and Hernández, trying to make the DP turn quickly, bounced the throw past first and into Boston’s dugout, allowing Gorman to score the go-ahead run after Contreras scored the tying run.
Twins 11, Cubs 1 — At Minneapolis: Alex Kirilloff hit two of Minnesota’s season-high five home runs in a rout over Chicago. Joey Gallo, Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa also homered for the Twins. Joe Ryan (6-1) got plenty of run support, striking out 10 in six scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the sixth.
Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski (2-2) surrendered four of the Twins’ homers in a game that was delayed at the start an hour and 21 minutes by rain.
Brewers 4, Royals 3 — At Milwaukee: Joey Wiemer drove in Brian Anderson with a sacrifice fly in the ninth to lift Milwaukee.
Blue Jays 5, Braves 2 — At Toronto: Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs as Toronto handed Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season. The Blue Jays won their second straight over Atlanta, which had won six straight series away from home to start the season. Erik Swanson (2-1) got five outs for the win and Jordan Romano earned his 10th save in 12 chances.
Orioles 2, Pirates 0 — At Baltimore: Tyler Wells pitched seven innings of one-hit ball and Baltimore used home runs by Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson to beat slumping Pittsburgh. Wells had a career-high eight strikeouts and walked two.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 3, Astros 1 — At Chicago: Luis Robert Jr. broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single to right field, and Seby Zavala followed with an RBI single to right for insurance. Dylan Cease received a no-decision despite pitching six shutout innings for the White Sox.
Yankees 9, Rays 8 — At New York: Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers, Anthony Volpe broke Joe DiMaggio’s Yankees record for consecutive stolen bases at the start of a career and New York rallied from a six-run deficit. Judge found his stroke following an injured list stint caused by a sore hip and hit his first homers since April 19 for his 29th career multihomer game.
Rangers 5, Athletics 0 — At Oakland, Calif.: Jon Gray took a non-hitter into the seventh and finished with eight scoreless innings, Nathaniel Lowe homered to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, and Texas beat Oakland. Ezequiel Duran also connected on a two-run homer in the ninth for the AL West-leading Rangers.
Mariners 5, Tigers 0 — At Detroit: Rookie right-hander Bryce Miller shut down Detroit for seven innings as Seattle moved above .500 for the first time since a win on opening day. Miller (2-0) allowed three hits, two in the first inning, and struck out three while walking none. Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run home run and Teoscar Hernández hit a solo homer.
Guardians 8, Angels 6 — At Cleveland: Josh Naylor’s three-run homer highlighted Cleveland’s stunning comeback in the eighth inning. Down 6-2 and seemingly headed for another disappointing loss, the Guardians scored six times in the eighth to pull off their most improbable win in a season that was sliding in the wrong direction.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 6, Marlins 5 — At Miami: Jake Fraley hit a three-run shot for his third homer in two days as Cincinnati beat Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Henry Ramos had two hits, including a go-ahead RBI double off Alcantara in the eighth. Reliever Ian Gibaut (3-0) earned the win and Alexis Diaz picked up his ninth save.
Dodgers 4, Padres 2 — At Los Angeles: J.D. Martinez belted a three-run home run to center field in the bottom of the first inning to lead Los Angeles. Julio Urias allowed three hits in seven innings to earn the win.
Mets at Nationals — At Washington: The game was suspended in the top of the third after a four-hour rain delay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.