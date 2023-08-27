ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — A crush at a stadium in Madagascar left at least 12 people dead and 85 injured as sports fans attended the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games, authorities said Saturday.
Government spokesperson Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy said that 33 of the injured remained in the HRJA Hospital.
The crush on Friday at the Mahamasina Stadium in the capital, Antananarivo, happened as people gathered at an entrance for the official opening of the regional multi-sports event.
Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay said Friday that 11 people were in critical condition following the crush, which happened at around 4.30 p.m. Ntsay visited victims at the hospital.
Spokesperson Rakotondrazafy did not give any update on those who were critically injured in her statement posted on Facebook.
BASEBALL
Police investigating shooting at Sox game
CHICAGO — Two women were injured Friday night in a shooting during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.
Chicago police say its information is still preliminary because detectives are investigating. According to the White Sox, investigators aren’t sure if shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark. The injuries were sustained midway up Section 161 in left-center field.
Orioles place closer Bautista on IL
BALTIMORE — All-Star reliever Félix Bautista was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday by the Baltimore Orioles, who can only hope his ailing elbow won’t keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.
Although a UCL injury can lead to Tommy John surgery, Elias expressed hope that the team’s closer can return to help the AL East leaders secure a playoff berth or perhaps provide aid in the playoffs.
FOOTBALL
1 dead after shooting at prep game
OKLAHOMA CITY — A teenager has died and two people were wounded in a shooting at a Friday night high school football game in Oklahoma that sent players and officials scrambling off the field and caused panicked spectators to hunker down in the stands, authorities said Saturday. Two other people were injured while fleeing the scene.
The 16-year-old boy died of a wound suffered in the shooting during the third quarter of the Friday night game between Choctaw High School and Del City High School in Choctaw, on the eastern outskirts of Oklahoma City, according to a statement by Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.
BASKETBALL
U.S. beats New Zealand in Cup opener
MANILA, Philippines — Paolo Banchero scored 21 points off the bench in his first World Cup game, Anthony Edwards added 14 and the U.S. shook off a 10-point early deficit on the way to beating New Zealand, 99-72, in the tournament opener for both teams.
AUTO RACING
Former champ Kurt Busch retires
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR champion who stepped away from racing last season following a significant concussion, officially retired Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.
Busch, 45, held back tears as he called it quits while sitting on the same stage where he celebrated one of his most memorable Cup Series victories — the 2017 Daytona 500.
SOCCER
FIFA suspends Spanish federation prez
GENEVA — FIFA suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales on Saturday while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final, which included kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s victory.
The provisional suspension comes less than a week after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia, and a day after Rubiales refused to resign, despite intense pressure from the Spanish government, women players plus soccer clubs and officials. Rubiales’ conduct, which also included grabbing his crotch, has overshadowed the enormous accomplishment of Spain women’s first World Cup title.
TENNIS
Andreescu, Badosa withdraw from U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Saturday because of a back injury.
Paula Badosa also withdrew because of injury.