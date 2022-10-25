Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls wiped out a big early deficit to beat the Boston Celtics, 120-102, on Monday night in Chicago.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points and Zach LaVine added 19, helping the Bulls stop a two-game skid.
76ers 120, Pacers 106 — At Philadelphia: James Harden had 29 points and 11 assists, and Joel Embiid scored 26 points to lead Philadelphia past Indiana for its first win of the season.
Raptors 98, Heat 90 — At Miami: Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and Toronto rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Miami and split a two-game trip to South Florida.
Knicks 115, Magic 102 — At New York: Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds as New York kept Orlando winless.
Grizzlies 134, Nets 124 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Ja Morant erupted for 38 points and Memphis used a big third quarter to beat Brooklyn.
Spurs 115, Timberwolves 106 — At Minneapolis: Devin Vassell scored 23 points as San Antonio beat Minnesota.
Rockets 114, Jazz 108 — At Houston: Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 as Houston beat Utah for its first win.
