DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls wiped out a big early deficit to beat the Boston Celtics, 120-102, on Monday night in Chicago.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points and Zach LaVine added 19, helping the Bulls stop a two-game skid.

