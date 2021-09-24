SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Americans are running out of excuses in the Ryder Cup.
They bring another loaded team to Whistling Straits, 11 of them among the top 16 players in the world. Not only is it a home game, the travel restrictions because of COVID-19 make this crowd even more one-sided than Lambeau Field.
That’s part of what led Tony Finau to say, “This is a big one.”
What makes it so critical has more to do with a new generation of American golfers than any task force created to try to stop European dominance in the biennial matches.
Finau offered himself as an example as the third-oldest player on the team. He just turned 32. He played his first Ryder Cup in France three years ago. That qualifies him as one of the more experienced players because only three of his U.S. teammates have played more.
If the Americans want to change the culture, this is as good a time as any to start.
“We have a whole new team,” Finau said. “We have a team with no scar tissue. There’s only a handful of us that has even played in a Ryder Cup, and the few of those, we have winning records. So we actually don’t have guys on our team that have lost a lot in Ryder Cups.”
HOCKEY
Blackhawks’ Toews practices as camp opens
CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews is skating again. He is practicing with the Chicago Blackhawks, just like he did before he missed all of last season. He is smiling and joking around with his teammates again.
The new-look Blackhawks opened training camp Thursday with their captain back on the ice, to go along with a 100% vaccination rate against COVID-19. The 33-year-old Toews skated with a group that included longtime teammate Patrick Kane, the last remaining players from a run of three Stanley Cup titles in six seasons.
Sabres strip Eichel of captaincy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel was stripped of his captaincy by the Sabres on Thursday, raising further questions about his future in Buffalo due to an widening rift over how to treat a neck injury that has sidelined the center for six months.
With the two sides at a stalemate, general manager Kevyn Adams announced the decision to remove the ‘C’ as the Sabres opened training camp without Eichel, who will be placed on injured reserve after failing his physical.
FOOTBALL
Panthers lose McCaffrey to hamstring injury
HOUSTON — Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey left Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury and did not return. McCaffrey had a 2-yard run early in the second quarter and went to the medical tent on the sideline soon after that. The team announced he was out for the rest of the game later in the second quarter.
BASEBALL
MLB testing pre-tacked baseballs in Triple-A
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is experimenting with pre-tacked baseballs at some Triple-A games during the last stretch of the minor league season.
The test run could be a step toward updating the big league balls after the league cracked down midseason on the use of illegal sticky substances used by pitchers to improve grip. MLB confirmed the trial to The Associated Press on Thursday after it was initially reported by Baseball America.
Diamondbacks extend manager Lovullo
PHOENIX — With a little over a week left in the season and his team tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 48-104, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022. The deal announced Thursday includes a club option for 2023, according to general manager Mike Hazen.