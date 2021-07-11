Jake Brosius (Wahlert) — The senior second baseman went 6-for-7 with five home runs, 15 RBIs and seven runs scored in leading Iowa Class 3A No. 6-ranked Dubuque Wahlert to a 23-1, 19-5 sweep at Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Monday. In the second game, he belted two grand slams and a two-run shot for a 10-RBI performance. In the opener, Brosius went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, five RBIs and a hit batsman. The following night, he hit another home run and went 7-for-11 with 6 home runs, a double and 16 RBIs in three games during the week. He is tied for the state lead with 12 home runs.
Cael Funk (Edgewood-Colesburg) — The sophomore finished his season ranked second in the state of Iowa, regardless of class, with 101 strikeouts. Only Keota junior Colten Clarahan has more at 109. Funk went 6-3 with a 1.45 ERA in 53 innings of work. Opponents hit just .173 against him. He allowed just 36 hits, 15 walks and six hit batsmen. Funk fanned 13 batters and allowed eight hits in five innings in a season-ending 10-1 loss to South Winneshiek on Saturday.
Ella Koloc (West Delaware) — The junior homered and drove in four runs to lead West Delaware to a 6-4 victory over Charles City on Saturday night in an Iowa Class 4A regional semifinal. The Hawks (28-9) advanced to play at Western Dubuque on Tuesday for a berth in the state tournament. Koloc is hitting .419 (54-for-129) with 13 doubles, 6 home runs and 24 RBIs this season.
