ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock didn’t have to wait around for the NFL draft to get the competition for his starting job that new general manager George Paton has been promising for months.
Paton traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend’s draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Bridgewater became available when the Panthers traded for former Jets QB Sam Darnold three weeks ago.
Bridgewater went 4-11 as the Panthers’ starter last year and struggled to win close games down the stretch. He completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
TAMPA, Fla. — Receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $6.5 million. The agreement includes a $2 million signing bonus and more than $3 million guaranteed.
INDIANAPOLIS — In a move surprising no one, the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday exercised the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract.
Nelson, the Colts’ first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2018 draft, has started all 48 regular-season games and three postseason games at left guard. He’s been voted an All-Pro in all three seasons — the first offensive lineman and the fifth player since the 1970 merger to be so honored. The others were Barry Sanders, Keith Jackson, Lawrence Taylor and Earl Campbell.
LINCOLN, Neb. — A serious knee injury will keep Nebraska freshman tight end Thomas Fidone out until at least midseason, coach Scott Frost said Wednesday.
Fidone was the top player in the Cornhuskers’ 2021 recruiting class and the No. 2 tight end in the nation, according to 247Sports. He was the Huskers’ highest-rated recruit since 2008. Frost said Fidone, who was hurt in a non-contact drill late last week, will have surgery Thursday. Fidone caught more than 100 passes in his career at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and had more than 1,500 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.
BASKETBALL
MILWAUKEE — D.J. Carton is leaving Marquette to pursue a professional career, a move that means the Golden Eagles won’t return at least four of their top five scorers from this past season. The 6-foot-2 guard said in a university release that he was entering his name in the upcoming NBA draft and planned to hire an agent. Marquette announced Carton’s departure Tuesday, the same day that school officials revealed the Golden Eagles had added former Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota has finalized the first of several expected transfers, adding former George Washington forward Jamison Battle. Battle averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 35.7 minutes per game over two seasons for the Colonials in the Atlantic 10 conference, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range.
HOCKEY
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a new $70 million plan to build a 2,600-seat hockey rink on campus, a facility that will be smaller and much more expensive than originally anticipated.
The school has been discussing the new rink since 2013, when its men’s hockey program joined Hockey East, one the nation’s top conferences.
The National Women’s Hockey League announced Wednesday it is doubling its salary cap to $300,000 for each of its six teams based on projections that it is making strides in achieving financial stability entering its seventh season.
At the same time, Arnone said the league is putting off adding an expansion franchise in Montreal until the 2022-23 season because of continuing uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in Canada.
CORONAVIRUS
Atlanta’s two biggest outdoor pro sports stadiums will both allow 100% capacity at events beginning next month.
The Braves said they will return to normal capacity at 41,084-seat Truist Park beginning May 7, when they face the Philadelphia Phillies to begin their third homestand of the season. In a release issued at the same time as the Braves’ announcement, officials said Mercedes-Benz Stadium will return to 100% capacity beginning May 15 when Atlanta United hosts a Major League Soccer match against CF Montreal.