IOWA
Friday’s results
Davenport Assumption 42, Dubuque Wahlert 7
Dubuque Senior 28, Davenport North 15
Western Dubuque 48, Williamsburg 20
Camanche 19, Bellevue 14
Edgewood-Colesburg 40, Starmont 0
Maquoketa 29, DeWitt Central 7
West Delaware 32, Marion 20
East Buchanan 26, Clayton Ridge 7
Benton Community 30, Cascade 0
Monticello 34, Dyersville Beckman 33, OT
ILLINOIS
Friday’s results
Freeport Aquin 40, Stockton 22
Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 24, Potosi/Cassville 12
East Dubuque 14, Milledgeville 6
Forreston 52, Galena 9
Winfield-Mount Union (Iowa) 76, River Ridge 46
WISCONSIN
Friday’s results
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 32, Pecatonica/Argyle 8
Mineral Point 59, Luther 14
Lancaster 46, Darlington 21
Platteville 22, Richland Center 7
La Crosse Aquinas 48, Fennimore 20
River Valley 18, Prairie du Chien 7
Cambridge 20, Southwestern 12
Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 24, Potosi/Cassville 12
Cuba City 27, Iowa-Grant 22
River Ridge 59, Boscobel 0
Belmont 41, St. Mary Central 6