IOWA

Friday’s results

Davenport Assumption 42, Dubuque Wahlert 7

Dubuque Senior 28, Davenport North 15

Western Dubuque 48, Williamsburg 20

Camanche 19, Bellevue 14

Edgewood-Colesburg 40, Starmont 0

Maquoketa 29, DeWitt Central 7

West Delaware 32, Marion 20

East Buchanan 26, Clayton Ridge 7

Benton Community 30, Cascade 0

Monticello 34, Dyersville Beckman 33, OT

ILLINOIS

Friday’s results

Freeport Aquin 40, Stockton 22

Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 24, Potosi/Cassville 12

East Dubuque 14, Milledgeville 6

Forreston 52, Galena 9

Winfield-Mount Union (Iowa) 76, River Ridge 46

WISCONSIN

Friday’s results

Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 32, Pecatonica/Argyle 8

Mineral Point 59, Luther 14

Lancaster 46, Darlington 21

Platteville 22, Richland Center 7

La Crosse Aquinas 48, Fennimore 20

River Valley 18, Prairie du Chien 7

Cambridge 20, Southwestern 12

Cuba City 27, Iowa-Grant 22

River Ridge 59, Boscobel 0

Belmont 41, St. Mary Central 6

