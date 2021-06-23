Ben Zobrist, the former Chicago Cubs utility player and 2016 World Series MVP, has filed a lawsuit accusing his former minister of having a sexual relationship with his wife Julianna and defrauding Zobrist’s charity foundation.
The lawsuit against Byron Yawn, CEO of the Nashville-area counseling firm Forrest Crain and Co., seeks $6 million in punitive and compensatory damages through a jury trial.
According to the complaint filed May 6 in Nashville Circuit Court, Yawn, while acting as the Zobrists’ marital counselor and executive director of Ben Zobrist’s charity, “usurped the ministerial-counselor role, violated and betrayed the confidence entrusted to him by the plaintiff, breached his fiduciary duty owed to the plaintiff and deceitfully used his access as counselor to engage in an inappropriate sexual relationship with the plaintiff’s wife.”
Yawn was working for Ben Zobrist’s charity at the time, and a proposed budget included a $36,000 annual salary for Yawn. Over the next several months, Yawn and Julianna began working closely to develop the charity’s social media presence, the lawsuit says.
“(His) romantic involvement with Ms. Zobrist escalated in the spring of 2019, when he began meeting her for sex,” the suit states.
Ben Zobrist contends in the lawsuit that Julianna and Yawn, still serving as a counselor, continued their relationship in spring 2020 and kept it secret by using “burner phones.”
Texas eliminates Tennessee from CWS
OMAHA, Neb. — Texas relief pitcher Tanner Witt threw 5 2/3 innings in his longest outing as a collegian, and the No. 2 national seed Longhorns eliminated Tennessee with an 8-4 victory Tuesday at the College World Series.
Silas Ardoin provided the key hit — a tie-breaking, two-run single — and was part of a crucial double play that helped the Longhorns (48-16) pick up their first win in Omaha since 2014. No. 3 Tennessee (50-18), which lost its opener to Virginia, 6-0, went two-and-out in its first appearance since 2005.
BASKETBALL
Pistons win lottery for top pick in NBA Draft
The Detroit Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, meaning they’ll have the No. 1 pick on July 29 — and the chance to take Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.
Houston — which basically had 50-50 odds of picking in the top four — got the No. 2 pick. Cleveland will pick No. 3 and Toronto will pick No. 4, after both of those franchises got some lottery luck to move up in the order.
Orlando will get the No. 5 and No. 8 selections, with Oklahoma City picking No. 6 and Golden State also with two lottery slots — No. 7, as part of a trade with Minnesota, and the Warriors’ own pick at No. 14. Sacramento picks No. 9, New Orleans No. 10, Charlotte No. 11, San Antonio at No. 12, and Indiana at No. 13.
Middleton, Holiday, Love commit to Tokyo
Jrue Holiday has committed to USA Basketball for next month’s Tokyo Games, along with his Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton and Cleveland forward Kevin Love.
Holiday and Middleton are planning to play at this point even if the Bucks make the NBA Finals, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet released the roster.
Bryant’s widow to settle lawsuit over crash
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant’s widow has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing the NBA star, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
Vanessa Bryant, her children and relatives of other victims filed a settlement agreement notice Tuesday with a federal judge in Los Angeles but terms of the confidential deal weren’t disclosed. If approved by the court, the settlement would end a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit filed against the estate of the pilot and the owner and operator of the helicopter that crashed into a hillside on Jan. 26, 2020.
Creighton put on probation by NCAA
The NCAA put the Creighton men’s basketball program on two years’ probation Tuesday after finding a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency, while the athletic director did his own investigation and kept the findings to himself until the FBI released details of a corruption scandal.
The Bluejays also were docked scholarships and given recruiting restrictions, among other penalties, and athletic director Bruce Rasmussen was found to have violated ethics rules in a case that has ensnared several big-name schools.
HOCKEY
Former NHL player Kurvers dies at 58
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former NHL player and Minnesota Wild assistant general manager Tom Kurvers died Monday after a battle with lung cancer, the team and University of Minnesota-Duluth said. He was 58.
Kurvers served as Minnesota’s assistant general manager since 2018. Kurvers won the Hobey Baker Award as the top college player at Minnesota Duluth in 1984. He played 11 NHL seasons from 1984-1995 with the Canadiens, Sabres, Devils, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Islanders and Mighty Ducks.