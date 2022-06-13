Matt Carpenter homered twice and tied his career high with seven RBIs, powering the New York Yankees to an 18-4 romp that completed a weekend sweep of the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium.
New York won for the 11th time in 12 games.
The 36-year-old Carpenter, signed on May 26 after spending the first seven weeks at Texas’ Triple-A Round Rock, became the second player since 1900 to hit six home runs in his first 10 games for a team after Colorado’s Trevor Story in 2016.
Kyle Higashioka added his first two homers this season, and Giancarlo Stanton and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three RBIs each as the Yankees scored their most runs since beating Toronto 20-6 on Sept. 15, 2020. New York had a season-high 17 hits.
Jameson Taillon (7-1) remained unbeaten in his last 11 starts, giving up three runs and seven hits in five innings. Manny Bañuelos pitched three innings for his first big league save.
Ian Happ, who was a double shy of a cycle, put the Cubs ahead early with a first-inning home run.
Astros 9, Marlins 4 — At Houston: Justin Verlander earned his major league-leading eighth win, Jeremy Peña and Jose Altuve homered and Houston snapped its three-game losing streak. Verlander (8-2) set down the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a flare single into shallow right field in the fourth inning.
Mets 4, Angels 1 — At Anaheim, Calif.: J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso homered, Taijuan Walker struck out 10 and New York Mets closed a long trip to California with a victory.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 4, Nationals 1 — At Washington: Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs, helping Milwaukee snap an eight-game losing streak. Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell tied Phil Garner for the most managerial victories in franchise history with 563 as the Brewers snapped their longest skid since September 2015.
Reds 7, Cardinals 6 — At St. Louis: TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning and Tommy Pham added a solo homer as Cincinnati beat St. Louis to snap a four-game losing streak. Nolan Arenado and Juan Yepez homered for the Cardinals, who have lost four of six.
Braves 5, Pirates 3 — At Atlanta: Adam Duvall homered twice off José Quintana, William Contreras and Matt Olson also connected, and Atlanta won its 11th straight game.
Diamondbacks 13, Phillies 1 — At Philadelphia: Christian Walker had three hits and three RBIs, Jake McCarthy homered and Arizona ended Philadelphia’s nine-game winning streak, giving interim manager Rob Thomson his first loss.
Giants 2, Dodgers 0 — At San Francisco: Carlos Rodón pitched two-hit ball over six strong innings and San Francisco completed a three-game sweep of the division-leading Dodgers. Austin Slater and Mike Yastrzemski homered off Julio Urías in the first inning.
Rockies 4, Padres 2 — At San Diego: Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead, two-run double with two outs in the eighth and Germán Márquez pitched seven strong innings to lead Colorado past San Diego.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 6, Athletics 3 — At Cleveland: José Ramírez had three RBIs, including a two-run double in the first inning, to continue his torrid production for Cleveland.
Rangers 8, White Sox 6 (12 innings) — At Chicago: Jonah Heim hit a two-run single in the 12th inning and Texas turned a double play on a ball hit to the warning track to end a win over the Chicago White Sox. Embattled manager Tony La Russa and the White Sox have lost four of five.
Red Sox 2, Mariners 0 — At Seattle: Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, spot starter Kutter Crawford and five relievers combined on a one-hitter and Boston edged Seattle.
Blue Jays 6, Tigers 0 — At Detroit: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, Ross Stripling pitched one-hit ball for six innings and Toronto beat Detroit.
Rays 6, Twins 0 — At Minneapolis: Jeffrey Springs threw two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Randy Arozarena stole two bases after twice getting hit by pitches and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota.
Orioles 10, Royals 7 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor hit solo home runs, leading Baltimore past Kansas City. Dean Kremer (1-1) tossed five innings and allowed one earned run and four hits. Cionel Pérez notched his first save of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.