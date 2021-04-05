Zach Davies worked quickly. He moved the ball around the plate. He made a couple of big pitches at key moments.
It was a familiar scene for the Chicago Cubs. Only Davies was wearing their uniform this time.
Davies pitched into the sixth inning in his Cubs debut, leading his new team to a 4-3 victory over the short-handed Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Wrigley Field.
“It’s great. It’s a little bit different playing on this side of the field,” Davies said, “and get to experience that kind of crowd cheering for you instead of against you.”
Ian Happ homered and Kris Bryant reached three times as Chicago earned its second straight win after losing on opening day. Joc Pederson also drove in a run with a groundout.
Davies, acquired in the December trade that sent Yu Darvish to San Diego, permitted two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked three.
The 28-year-old Davies spent his first five seasons in Milwaukee, so Bryant and the Cubs knew what the Pirates were dealing with on a sunny afternoon at Wrigley Field.
“It’s crazy, just to see him on our side now. ... Just how he quicks he works and the fastball, changeup, cutter and curve, all the pitches for strikes,” Bryant said. “Going to keep you off balance.”
Pittsburgh played without third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist. Hayes, one of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, got hurt on a swing during Saturday’s 5-1 loss.
Hayes hit a two-run homer during Pittsburgh’s 5-3 victory Thursday but he also is highly regarded for his fielding skills. And his absence was particularly noticeable when Phillip Evans, Hayes’ replacement at third, was unable to stop Javier Báez’s hard-hit grounder in the sixth, allowing Bryant to score and handing the Cubs a 4-2 lead with the error.
Reds 12, Cardinals 1 — At Cincinnati: Nick Castellanos came out swinging with his bat a day after being ejected for inciting a bench-clearing melee, hitting a three-run homer off Carlos Martinez (0-1) and triple to finish the series 6-for-11 with five RBIs. Tyler Naquin also a three-run shot for the Reds, who won two in a row to take the opening matchup of NL Central teams that earned wild-card spots last season.
Jeff Hoffman (1-0), acquired from the Colorado Rockies in an off-season trade, gave up a just run and three hits through five innings with six strikeouts.
Phillies 2, Braves 1 — At Philadelphia: Alec Bohm hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, Zach Eflin gave Philadelphia another strong start and the Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the defending NL East champions. Philadelphia’s starting trio of Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Eflin (1-0) surrendered three runs, 11 hits and one walk in 20 2/3 innings against an Atlanta lineup that led the majors in 2020 with 556 hits.
Dodgers 4, Rockies 2 — At Denver: Julio Urías (1-0) gave up one run and three hits over seven-plus innings in the longest start of the 24-year-old left-hander’s major league career. He struck out six and walked one. Austin Gomber (0-1) walked seven, allowing three runs — one earned — and one hit in three innings.
Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1 — At San Diego: Rookie Taylor Widener (1-0) held San Diego to three hits over six scoreless innings to win his first big league start and David Peralta hit a two-run triple as Arizona avoided a four-game sweep. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his first homer of the season with two outs in the ninth, off Chris Devenski, who got the save. Tatis also made his fifth error at shortstop.
INTERLEAGUE
Twins 8, Brewers 2 — At Milwaukee: Miguel Sanó and Mitch Garver homered to back up Michael Pineda (1-0), who gave up just one unearned run and four hits in five innings. Luis Arraez went 3-for-3 with a pair of walks as the Twins took two of three. Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Indians 9, Tigers 3 — At Detroit: Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh, and Cleveland overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his first major league at-bat. Cleveland avoided a sweep in Detroit after falling behind 3-1 in the third.
Orioles 11, Red Sox 3 — At Boston: Boston dropped to 0-3 at Fenway Park for the first time since 1948 and the second time ever as Trey Mancini and Austin Hays hit two-run doubles during a seven-run third inning. Cedric Mullins went 5-for-5 with three doubles and walk for the Orioles, collecting four of hits in the initial four innings.
Blue Jays 3, Yankees 1 — At New York: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk homered off Domingo Germán (0-1). who allowed three runs over three innings in his first appearance since Sept. 18, 2019, after serving a suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Toronto won two of three.
Rangers 7, Royals 3 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Nate Lowe three-run homer in the third for Texas, which avoided a sweep, and a team-record nine RBIs in the first three games of the season, a Texas record. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also drove in three runs.
Astros 9, Athletics 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Jason Castro homered in his first start with Houston since as a free agent following the 2016 season, helping complete a four-game sweep. Dusty Baker tied Bill McKechnie for 14th among managers with 1,896 wins.