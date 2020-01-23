Luka Garza scored 28 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as No. 19-ranked Iowa outlasted No. 24 Rutgers, 85-80, on Wednesday night in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten Conference) also got 18 points from Joe Wieskamp.
No. 6 Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64 — At Louisville, Ky.: Malik Williams had 13 points and grabbed two late rebounds leading to three free throws in the final 23 seconds, helping Louisville hold off Georgia Tech.
Steven Enoch also had 13 points while Jordan Nwora and David Johnson each scored 10 for Louisville (16-3, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its fifth in a row. The Cardinals held Tech (8-11, 3-6) to 33% shooting in the second half after the Yellow Jackets made 62% before halftime.
No. 7 Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60 — At Dayton, Ohio: Jalen Crutcher matched his career high with 23 points, Obi Topping had four dunks, and Dayton — playing with its highest ranking in 52 years — showed off its versatility while pulling away from St. Bonaventure.
No. 10 Seton Hall 73, Providence 64 — At Newark, N.J.: Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to make up for a rare sub-par game by Myles Powell and Seton Hall outlasted Providence.
No. 16 Auburn 80, South Carolina 67 — At Auburn, Ala.: Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J’Von McCormick added 13 and Auburn beat South Carolina to stop a two-game skid. The Tigers started off sluggish but ran away with it down the stretch due in large part to hot shooting off the bench.
Other
Southern Illinois 67, Northern Iowa 66 — At Carbondale, Ill.: The Panthers (16-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference) played from behind most of the way and couldn’t get past Southern Illinois.
Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 22 points, while A.J. Green scored 19 points and Austin Phyfe added 16 points. Westerm Dubuque grad Spencer Haldeman added three points.
Drake 73, Evansville 50 — At Evansville, Ind.: Roman Penn had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Garrett Sturtz posted 10 points and six rebounds as Drake routed Evansville.
Liam Robbins had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Drake (14-6, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Anthony Murphy added seven rebounds.