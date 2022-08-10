America’s top two racing series couldn’t have asked for more.
Kevin Harvick’s victory last week in NASCAR made it 15 winners this season, one shy of the number needed to qualify for the playoffs. Those not in include Ryan Blaney and 2017 champ Martin Truex Jr., but three chances remain to change that starting this weekend in Richmond.
In IndyCar, six-time champion Scott Dixon won the series’ Nashville debut and pulled within six points of Will Power for the championship lead. Dixon passed Mario Andretti for second with career 53 wins and has his sights on A.J. Foyt’s record of seven titles.
Fast facts: With three regular-season races remaining and 15 unique winners, second-place Ryan Blaney and fourth-place Martin Truex Jr. could be battling for the lone playoff spot based on points. They are just 19 points apart. ... Truex had won three of the previous five races on the 0.75-mile oval before Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin won in early April. ... Bubba Wallace, also a non-winner this year, finished second at Michigan. ... Points leader Chase Elliott leads Blaney by 119 points and Ross Chastain by 137. ... Kurt Busch has missed three straight races after a concussion and is now the lowest-ranked race winner of the season. He’s 20th, three spots — and 39 points — behind Hamlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.