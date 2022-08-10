America’s top two racing series couldn’t have asked for more.

Kevin Harvick’s victory last week in NASCAR made it 15 winners this season, one shy of the number needed to qualify for the playoffs. Those not in include Ryan Blaney and 2017 champ Martin Truex Jr., but three chances remain to change that starting this weekend in Richmond.

