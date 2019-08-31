SARANAC, Mich. — Officials say a western Michigan boy who died after collapsing during football practice had a heart condition.
Dr. David Start of the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office tells WOOD-TV on Friday that Skylar Lasby suffered sudden cardiac death caused by an abnormal heartbeat. The Saranac Community Schools 7th-grader collapsed Wednesday evening during a non-contact drill and died hours later at a hospital.
Start said the investigation continues but there were no signs of trauma or infection.
An obituary posted online by Lake Funeral Homes says 12-year-old Skylar enjoyed football, fishing and camping, and was an avid fan of the University of Michigan. He is survived by his parents and several siblings.
The schools’ Facebook page says a funeral is planned Wednesday at Saranac Junior/Senior High School.
Patriots acquire Bodine from Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — David Andrews’ uncertain status led the New England Patriots to fill a potentially sudden need at center by acquiring Russell Bodine in a trade with the Buffalo Bills on Friday.
The Patriots sent Buffalo a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, the Bills announced.
Bodine is a fifth-year player who might have to replace Andrews, who was hospitalized last weekend because of blood clots in his lung.
Broncos trade CB Dawson to New England
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos have acquired cornerback Duke Dawson from the New England Patriots.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade wasn’t announced by either team. The trade includes a swap of late-round draft picks and was first reported by NFL Network.
The Broncos also acquired a seventh-round selection from New England for a sixth-rounder in next year’s draft.
Browns trade QB Blough to Lions
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have traded rookie quarterback David Blough to the Detroit Lions, who got a firsthand look at him Thursday night.
The undrafted free agent from Purdue finished 25 of 43 for 271 yards with two touchdown passes and the two picks during the preseason.
Cleveland and Detroit swapped seventh-round draft picks in 2022 in the deal.
Panthers place Gano on IR, cut 2
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve, and cut running back Cameron Artis-Payne and quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
Carolina made the decision Friday to lose Gano for the season after he struggled to make it back from an injury to his plant leg that kept him out of all four preseason games. The 32-year-old Gano has been the team’s kicker since 2012 and missed just three field-goal attempts over the past two seasons.
Raiders ink C Hudson to extension
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Rodney Hudson once again is the NFL’s highest-paid center after signing a three-year contract extension Friday worth nearly $34 million.
Hudson will get just over $24 million in guaranteed money in his $33.75 million extension.
Dolphins’ Hall of Famer Langer dies at 71
MIAMI — Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, who was literally in the middle of the Miami Dolphins’ 1972 perfect season, has died at the age of 71.
Langer died Thursday at a Coon Rapids, Minn., hospital near his home of a sudden heart-related problem, said his wife, Linda. Langer was a first-year starter and played every offensive down for the NFL’s only unbeaten, untied team that went 17-0. The following year he helped the Dolphins repeat as Super Bowl champions, and began a stretch of six consecutive Pro Bowl seasons for Miami while playing in 128 games in a row.
BASEBALL
Yankees set IL record, shelve Urshela
NEW YORK — They love their records in the Bronx. This is one the Bombers could do without.
The Yankees placed third baseman Gio Urshela on the 10-day injured list Friday, making him the record 29th New York player to land on the IL this season.
First baseman Luke Voit was activated off the IL in a corresponding move. He was in the starting lineup for the AL East leaders, batting sixth against Oakland
New York surpassed the 2016 Dodgers, who had 28 players on the since-renamed disabled list.
Nationals’ Doolittle to make rehab stint
WASHINGTON — Nationals closer Sean Doolittle is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Friday night for Class A Potomac.
Doolittle, out since Aug. 18 with right knee tendinitis, threw a simulated game Wednesday with mixed results.
The Nationals did get bullpen help Friday, reinstating left-hander Roenis Elías (right hamstring strain) from the 10-day injured list and right-hander pitcher Hunter Strickland from the paternity list.
BASKETBALL
Arrest warrant issued for Lakers’ Cousins
MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama police have issued an arrest warrant for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for harassing communications.
The Mobile municipal court website indicates a warrant was issued for harassing communications, but does not list other details. TMZ released an audio recording Tuesday in which it says Cousins threatens to shoot Christy West, the mother of their 7-year-old child.
GOLF
McIlroy in contention at European Masters
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Rory McIlroy picked up five shots in his last five holes for a 7-under 63 to move within a shot of the lead after the second round of the European Masters on Friday. McIlroy surged to join Tommy Fleetwood (65) and three others on 10 under, one behind Gavin Green (64) on 11-under 129 at Crans-sur-Sierre club.