BROOKLYN, Mich. — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday was suspended due to rain and was scheduled to resume today.

The FireKeepers 400 began after a 1-hour, 43-minute rain delay. And 74 laps later, precipitation pushed the drivers out of their cars during a red-flag stoppage that lasted nearly an hour before the 200-lap race was postponed.

